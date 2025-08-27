Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Quest for Back-to-Back MVPs Should Be a Bigger Storyline
Oklahoma City’s past season was full of many accomplishments — both team oriented and individually. Many players took a big leap and were recognized for it, and the Thunder’s young core got to shine on the NBA’s brightest stage. Oklahoma City is now a household name across the league, and basketball fans are well aware of the talent on the Thunder’s roster.
Aside from the Thunder’s new, shiny Larry O’Brien trophy, the biggest award that came home to the franchise was perhaps Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP award. The highest possible individual award the NBA has to offer, and Gilgeous-Alexander’s name is etched on it. It marks the third time a Thunder player has won the award in its short franchise history.
As Oklahoma City gears up for another season, plenty are discussing the potential of back-to-back titles. The Thunder are the odds on favorite to repeat, and the team is essentially the same. Nobody seems to be discussing the potential of Gilgeous-Alexander going back-to-back for the league MVP, though, and it’s a serious possibility.
The Thunder’s superstar who ascended in lightning quick fashion can continue to climb the ranks of all-time NBA players this upcoming season. He can join a very short list of players that have won back-to-back MVPs since the league’s existence. The list only extends to eight players and reads as follows: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokić.
According to FanDuel and other betting sites, Gilgeous-Alexander has the best odds to go back-to-back, but he has no separation with Nikola Jokic and Luka Docic directly behind him. Jokic has been on a multi-year tear of video game statistics, and Doncic is easily one of the NBA's best when he's healthy. He also has the biggest market now, too.
But Gilgeous-Alexander still has the best chance to win the award and go back-to-back for a reason. His defense has turned the page, and his offense hasn't missed a beat. Since his rookie season in the NBA, he has added something to his game over the offseason, too. We have no idea what he's improved on this summer, but it's safe to assume he comes back to training camp even better.
Last season, we saw the evolution of Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-point shot. His volume increased by leaps and bounds, and his efficiency didn't waver much. It's possible he could take that to another level as an outside sniper.
He also has the leg up in the durability category, as he rarely misses games and doesn't wear down with fatigue. His two-way impact is what gave him the nod a season ago, and will help him again greatly this season. The biggest reason aside from Gilgeous-Alexander's talent, is that he will be patrolling what should be another historically good team. He's the engine behind this Thunder operation.
As the Thunder begins its quest for a second straight championship, Gilgeous-Alexander will look to claim back-to-back MVPs.