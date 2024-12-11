Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wants OKC Thunder to be the 'Best'
Several months ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell out of the playoffs after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. Finally, it got one back.
The Thunder advanced to the semifinals of the NBA Cup by defeating the Mavericks 118-104 Tuesday night. Luka Doncic fell victim to the brilliance of Luguentz Dort's defense, only putting up an underwhelming 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on 5-of-15 shooting from the field.
Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had one of his best performances of an early assertion as a leading MVP candidate.
The 26-year-old finished the night with 39 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 15-of-23 shooting from the field and a 5-of-9 clip from behind the arc. It didn't matter where he shot from — Gilgeous-Alexander was bound to make Dallas pay offensively, and he did it with only getting to the free-throw line two times throughout the game.
With Kyrie Irving's 17 points and five assists on 7-of-14 shooting, Gilgeous-Alexander single-handedly outscored the Mavericks' star offensive duo.
Taking down the Dallas team that ended its chances at reaching the NBA Finals was crucial for Oklahoma City in building confidence, now holding the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 19-5 record. It's a team that has given it a lot of trouble in the past, but the win showed they are on equal footing, if not higher.
“They came out of the West last year," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Which means they were the best team in the West. And I respect that"That’s where I want to be. I want to come out of the West and win an NBA Championship."
It's clear that the Thunder has the tools to accomplish that this time around. Despite its two centers not even playing together yet due to differing injuries — that being Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein — it has maintained a strong stretch of winning.
No team across the league has compared to its level of defensive prowess. Pairing that with the performances of Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams amongst night in and night out? It's hard to imagine Oklahoma City not making a strong push at the Finals once April arrives.
The Mavericks may have had the upper hand last time both sides met in a tournament setting, but the Thunder now have the edge.
