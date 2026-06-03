OKC Thunder Can't Underestimate Lu Dort's Impact Amid Uncertain Future

Oklahoma City’s offseason began earlier than anticipated, and Sam Presti has some big decisions to make.

Over the next few weeks, the Thunder will begin to shape their roster for the 2026-27 season. As the team looks to bounce back from the classic seven-game series against the San Antonio Spurs next season, Oklahoma City will have to take into account every option on the table.

After an easy offseason in 2025, the 2026 summer will be much busier and much more difficult to navigate. One of the biggest question marks on the list going into the offseason is Lu Dort’s contract.

Currently up for a team option in 2026-27 worth $18.2 million, the Thunder have plenty of flexibility when it comes to their options this offseason. Considering the financial situation and the setup of the new CBA, the Thunder will need to be smart when navigating the offseason on the spreadsheets and the court.

Although Dort’s struggles have been well-documented this season and into the playoffs, the Thunder can’t let some tough outings paint the entire picture of his impact. Since arriving in Oklahoma City, the stats have only told part of the story when it comes to Dort.

Being a defensive star who can shut down some of the top scorers in the league and consistently bringing effort in a variety of areas, Dort has continued to be an X Factor for the Thunder. Assuming he can make some strides in his shooting this offseason and get back to being a 40% 3-point shooter, Dort could easily be an important part of the Thunder’s mission for years to come.

Along with that, his off-court impact on the team is clear, as evidenced by a report that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is pushing to have him back in Oklahoma City next season. Add in that Dort is simply a part of the franchise’s identity, and it’s simply hard to imagine this era of the Thunder without Dort running around on the floor.

Ultimately, Dort will have to come to terms with the fact that the Thunder are likely fine with Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso taking over as the defensive stars next season. Likely having to accept a more limited role and a paycut, Dort may not be ready for that type of sacrifice at this stage of his career.

However, if Dort is willing to take a team-friendly deal and potentially concede his starting spot to Wallace, the Thunder’s decision on whether to bring him back should become much easier.