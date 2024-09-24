Should Oklahoma City Pursue Free Agent Veteran Forward?
Although the Oklahoma City Thunder's offseason seems to be complete, it still has a final roster spot remaining that it could fill in the next month if it so chooses.
Oklahoma City doesn't necessarily need to add another player — it has a deep lineup as-is with quality role players at all positions — but it never hurts as a backup plan for potential injury emergencies.
A solid option could be veteran forward Robert Covington, who is coming off a 26-game stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. He only received 16 minutes per game during his time there but finished shooting just under 45% from the field and 35% from behind the arc.
Covington isn't the high-volume 3&D wing player that he once was in his beginning years with the 76ers, but he remains a solid depth piece that could prove value on championship-contending teams — including the Thunder.
The 33-year-old would bring a heaping amount of playoff experience to the roster, which would be a beneficial addition to a vastly young Oklahoma City team. It may have made the second round against the Dallas Mavericks last season, but still, it's a relative lack of experience compared to other contenders across the league.
Covington has a history of being an incredibly easy player to plug in and play on a vast amount of teams, so fitting in with the Thunder shouldn't be much of a problem. It's a team that prides itself on 3-point shooting and defense, and that's exactly what he can bring.
A significant role wouldn't be asked of Covington, but at this point in his career, any role would likely be one he'd consider. As long as he's a useful locker room presence and a forward who can knock down shots and defend if asked, that's a big enough reason to consider signing him to a cheap one-year deal.
