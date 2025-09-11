Should The Thunder Be Worried About The Opening Round Of Next Year's Playoffs?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing to have all eyes on them as they enter the 2025-2026 NBA season as the reigning champions.
If history repeats itself, the Thunder should have no problem rising to the top of the West, but who will be waiting for them in the playoffs? The West is no doubt loaded with talent, and certain teams could be on the rise to give the OKC a run for its money.
So who should the Thunder be worried about, and who should make for an easy first-round matchup?
Trouble: San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs look like a team that could be a top contender in a couple of years if everything goes their way. From young superstar Victor Wembanyama to newly acquired veteran De’Aaron Fox, the Spurs’ roster is no joke. Additionally, the Spurs had two lottery picks this year in Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant to add to their young core of Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.
Due to the young players making up its roster, San Antonio will likely find itself seeded in the Play-In Tournament and could find themselves playing the Thunder in round one. If the Spurs walk into round one with a healthy roster led by a Wemanyama who continues to improve, it might not be a clean sweep for the Thunder in the opening series.
Favorable: Golden State Warriors
This is not the Golden State team of the past. While there still are some big names like Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, they are all in the later part of their careers and slowing down.
The Warriors entered the playoffs as the seventh seed last year and could be in that same range this year as well. Although Curry and Butler might pull out a miraculous win in the series, the Warrior will be no match for the Thunder’s size and ability to push the floor.
Trouble: Dallas Mavericks
Dallas made one of the most questionable moves last year, trading away star player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. This move, however, got them Anthony Davis, who, now combined with first overall pick Cooper Flagg, might make up one of the best frontcourts in the NBA. Not to mention the Mavericks possess headline names like Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.
The Mavericks will start the season without Kyrie Irving after he tore his ACL in his left knee last year. Without Irving and dealing with constant injuries from Davis, the Mavericks could find themselves just barely sneaking into the playoffs. Although if everyone is somehow healthy and Flagg has a rookie of the year campaign, a lineup of Irving, Thompson, Flagg, Davis and Dereck Lively II could cause the Thunder to spend more than four games in the first round.