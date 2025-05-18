Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Beating Nuggets, Advancing to Western Conference Finals
How social media reacted to a Playoffs-defining Game 7 between the Thunder and Nuggets.
On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder played their biggest game in a decade: a Game 7 bout with the Denver Nuggets.
Denver threw the first punch, but the Thunder would throw the last, coasting to an essential blowout win on their home turf to advance to the Western Conference Finals and a meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with Oklahoma City seeing an offensive burst from Jalen Williams to head into the break up 14. The second half was even more Thunder-centric, with players like Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and more playing stingy defense that turned to offense.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 7:
