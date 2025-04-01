Social Media Reacts to Josh Giddey’s Return to OKC Thunder
On Monday night, guard Josh Giddey made his official return to Oklahoma City after spending his first three seasons with the team.
In the offseason, Giddey was dealt straight across to the Chicago Bulls for guard Alex Caruso. And the deal has been mutually beneficial for both teams, with the Australian getting more opportunity in Chicago, and Caruso providing another role player punch for OKC.
In Monday's contest, the Thunder issued a beatdown of the Bulls, pulling away early in the first quarter and never looking back. By the end of the third frame, the score was 114-74 in favor of OKC. Giddey scored 15 points on 15 shots in his return, dishing 10 assists and falling just two rebounds shy of a triple-double with eight.
Here was how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Giddey's return and the game: