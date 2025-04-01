Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to Josh Giddey’s Return to OKC Thunder

How social media reacted to the Thunder's beatdown of the Bulls on Monday night.

Mar 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) passes around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
On Monday night, guard Josh Giddey made his official return to Oklahoma City after spending his first three seasons with the team. 

In the offseason, Giddey was dealt straight across to the Chicago Bulls for guard Alex Caruso. And the deal has been mutually beneficial for both teams, with the Australian getting more opportunity in Chicago, and Caruso providing another role player punch for OKC.

In Monday's contest, the Thunder issued a beatdown of the Bulls, pulling away early in the first quarter and never looking back. By the end of the third frame, the score was 114-74 in favor of OKC. Giddey scored 15 points on 15 shots in his return, dishing 10 assists and falling just two rebounds shy of a triple-double with eight.

Here was how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Giddey's return and the game:

