Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to Pacers Stealing Game 1 vs. OKC Thunder

How social media reacted to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between OKC and Indiana.

Derek Parker

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to making a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder failed to outlast Indiana, falling late on a Tyrese Haliburton jumper.

The Thunder were the better team in the first half, forcing 20 turnovers to OKC's four, coasting to a 12-point lead.

In the third quarter, Indiana would slightly cut into Oklahoma City's lead, before a white-hot stretch in the fourth made the lead just one point. From there, the Pacers shot-making would carry them much like the rest of the postseason, with Haliburton hitting the go-ahead winner with just 0.3 on the clock.

Here's how social media reacted to Game 1 of the NBA Finals:

