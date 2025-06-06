Social Media Reacts to Pacers Stealing Game 1 vs. OKC Thunder
How social media reacted to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between OKC and Indiana.
In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder failed to outlast Indiana, falling late on a Tyrese Haliburton jumper.
The Thunder were the better team in the first half, forcing 20 turnovers to OKC's four, coasting to a 12-point lead.
In the third quarter, Indiana would slightly cut into Oklahoma City's lead, before a white-hot stretch in the fourth made the lead just one point. From there, the Pacers shot-making would carry them much like the rest of the postseason, with Haliburton hitting the go-ahead winner with just 0.3 on the clock.
Here's how social media reacted to Game 1 of the NBA Finals:
