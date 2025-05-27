Sources: OKC Thunder Working Out Second Round Riser
The NBA Draft is right around the corner and while the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to fight for an NBA Championship, they have to continue preparation for the 2025 NBA Draft simultaneously.
Oklahoma City, like all 30 teams, flips through a rolodex of draft prospects to bring in for workouts and interviews and collect information to make the most informed decision possible. The Thunder, unlike some teams, do not release the names of the prospects they workout in the predraft process but through various sources, some workout attendees leak out.
On Tuesday one of the first names of the compiled together public list of NBA Draft Prospects to workout for the Oklahoma City Thunder trickled out.
Sources tell Thunder on SI that the OKC Thunder have a workout scheduled with University of Nevada Guard Kobe Sanders.
The 6-foot-7 guard is a fifth-year guard who transferred to the Wolf Pack via Cal. Poly. Sanders averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 stocks per game while shooting 46% from the floor, 34% from beyond the arc and 78% from the charity stripe in 33 games.
The All-MWC member is gaining a ton of steam ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, quickly climbing up draft boards and earmarked as an early second-round pick in late June.
Oklahoma City has found great success drafting versatile, older guards to be able to make an impact right away. The most recent example being Ajay Mitchell in the second round of last year's NBA Draft.
The Thunder own picks No. 15, 24 and 44 as things sit around now.