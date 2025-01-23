Stiles Points: Cason Wallace Has Another Elite Trait
As Cason Wallace landed on the Paycom Center hardwood, he immediately knew what he just pulled off. A Westbrook-ian scowl graced his face, he flexed to the sideline and was floating on the floor on adrenaline.
It took the 18,000 people in attendance at the Paycom Center - and perhaps Walker Kessler - more time to process what just happened.
The no. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft dashed the length of the floor, climbed the latter in transition and shook the rim as he placed Kessler on a poster, folding the seven-footer up and sending him through the rim with the ball.
That was just one of Wallace's six makes at the ring, his second contact jam and an exclimation point on what has been a two-year long evolution.
"He has done a great job of embracing the system. Early on it was a pretty narrow role offensively, it was dunker work, it was rolling, it was cutting. Now he is starting to find a little bit more with the ball in his hands," head coach Mark Daigneault said "I think it is a great lesson. You can be a really good system player, have that be your starting point and it hasn't prevented him from continuing to grow...He has been a great example of someone who has built a strong foundation to his game that you can layer on top of."
While Wallace has been lobbed praise for his elite defense since gracing the NBA hardwood, but he has a second elite trait.
This season, the Kentucky product ranks in the 94th percentile as a cutter, producing 1.652 points per possession in that setting. At the rim this season, Wallace is shooting 63 percent at the rim with a career-best 31 percent of his shots coming at the cup.
The increase in rim-volume and the improvement as a cutter - reading the defense and reacting to positioning - has helped tie the Oklahoma City Thunder's offense together.
"Cason does all the little things. He understands the game really well from both ends of the floors. It's cutting, it's spacing, reads when he plays off the catch. Ultimately guys like that make it easier for a guy like me," Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game.
This is not even to mention the on-ball reps that the Thunder continue to find ways to funnel toward Wallace, tapping into his point guard background. Or his 50 percent from 3-point land through 10 games in Janurary - getting closer to his 42 percent from a year ago.
While the 42 percent mark might be a bit lofty, he will certainly shoot better than the 34 percent he is sitting for the entire season as the last two months show.
Wallace finished with 13 points, four rebounds, an assist and a trio of steals as he flustered the Utah Jazz all night.
Stiles Points
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points, his first 50-plus point game of his NBA career. Social Media was on fire after the game.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder is in line for his second career All-Star Starter slot on Thursday as the TNT crew will announce it on tonight's tip-off show.
- Kyrie Irving said "TBD" When asked if he would play against Oklahoma City on the second night of a back-to-back.
- Thunder on SI made a radio appearance this week to discuss OKC Thunder's upcoming schedule, Jalen Williams' All-Star hopes, Mavericks Rivalry and more.
