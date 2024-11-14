Stiles Points: Kenrich Williams Brings Center Mentality to Small Ball Lineups
The Oklahoma City Thunder did everything right this offseason. After lacking size a year ago they went out and signed the best free agent big man money could buy. Though, Isaiah Hartenstein has not suited up for the Bricktown ballers in the regular season. On Sunday, Chet Holmgren suffered a hip injury ruling him out for a large chunk of the regular season.
So, the Thunder are sent back into the small ball dimension, only this time, playing microscopic basketball with their starting center standing 6-foot-5 in rising star Jalen Williams.
However, the Thunder got Kenrich Williams back at the perfect time. After playing just five minutes in his season debut on Monday, that number shot up to 15 on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans who resemble a M.A.S.H. unit more closely than a basketball team right now.
This was a welcomed sign for Oklahoma City not only due to his 6-foot-6 frame which feels massive in this 'Honey Who Shrunk the Kids?' style of play but due to his mentality.
What makes Williams such an effective small ball option is his ability to see the game as a center and bring the physicality and intensity required for the position.
In 15 minutes, the TCU product drew a trio of charges, blocked a shot, hauled in a rebound and erased BJ Boston on a screen while chipping in seven points.
Oklahoma City will need to lean on the 29-year-old during this stretch of the season, even after Hartenstein makes his long awaited Thunder debut.
Stiles Points:
- Jalen Williams has stepped up in a big way without Chet Holmgren on the floor. The rising star hasa looked every bit the part of an All-Star through two games as the team's starting center. Oklahoma City is able to create advantages with him and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting into two-man actions to obliderate heavy legged bigs.
- Lu Dort has continued an over year long hot streak from three, which should safely mark him as an efficient 3-and-D options with some of the best defense in the NBA shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc this season.
- Despite losing the rebounding battle by 27 boards, the Thunder created possessions by forcing over 20 turnovers and scrapping on the defense end to still lead to a blow out win of the Pelicans.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points on just three free throw attempts while starting the game 0-for-3 in an impressive turnaround from him mid-game. While he deserved more charity stripe trips, the superstar proves consistently the free throws are a byproduct from his drives, not a requirement for success.
