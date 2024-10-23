Inside The Thunder

Stiles Points: NBA Predictions, Where Will the Thunder wind up?

The NBA season is here, with two games recorded, here are the official predictions and what to expect this OKC Thunder season.

Rylan Stiles

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the second half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The 2024-25 NBA season is here, and with the Oklahoma City Thunder starting thier season on Thursday, here is the official NBA season preview from standings, to Finals matchups and award winners.

Western Conference Standings

  1. Oklahoma City Thunder
  2. Minnesota Timberwolves
  3. Denver Nuggets
  4. Dallas Mavericks
  5. Memphis Grizzlies
  6. Phoenix Suns
  7. Golden State Warriors
  8. Sacramento Kings
  9. New Orleans Pelicans
  10. Los Angeles Lakers
  11. Houston Rockets
  12. Los Angeles Clippers
  13. San Antonio Spurs
  14. Utah Jazz
  15. Portland Trail Blazers

Eastern Conference Standings

  1. Boston Celtics
  2. New York Knicks
  3. Philedelphia 76ers
  4. Milwaukee Bucks
  5. Orlando Magic
  6. Cleveland Cavaliers
  7. Indiana Pacers
  8. Miami Heat
  9. Atlanta Hawks
  10. Charlotte Hornets
  11. Chicago Bulls
  12. Detroit Pistons
  13. Toronto Raptors
  14. Washington Wizards
  15. Brooklyn Nets

Conference Finals

West: Oklahoma City Thunder over Dallas Mavericks in Seven Games

The OKC Thunder get a decisive game seven in the Paycom Center and their mixture of more experience plus an actual back up center push them over the edge against the Mavericks this time around.

East: Boston Celtics over the Philadelphia 76ers in Six Games

Yes, I know, I can not quit the 76ers. They are starting the season with injuries which will probably derail their campaign, but I think Nick Nurse and Tyrese Maxey keep the situation not only afloat but rattles off wins in the regular season to keep them in prime position to make a deep playoff run for the first time in Joel Embiid's career.

Though, the Boston Celtics are just too tough. The flat out best team in basketball that should be in line for a dynasty gets right back to the NBA Finals in relatively short order. A six game series in name only.

NBA Finals

Boston Celtics over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Seven Games

it is insanely difficult to repeat, and the OKC Thunder are supremely talented, but this is the perfect storm for Boston. Playing in the East, despite this being a battle of No. 1 seeds, I still give the Celtics home court advantage in the Finals with a better record and that will prove to be the difference.

The Thunder gain valuable experience and fight in a back and forth war against the battle tested Celtics who pull it out in the end on their home floor.

NBA Awards

  • MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in a race between the Thunder star and Luka Doncic, team record and some buyer remorse for not giving Gilgeous-Alexander enough attention last season barely edges the Thunder guard over Doncic who will put up more than MVP-worthy numbers.
  • DPOY: Rudy Gobert - Depsite the Thunder owning the league's best defense their plethora of quality defenders led by Chet Holmgren anchor things split the vote enough to take them out of contention, Gobert gets another trophy for his mantle.
  • MIP: Jalen Williams - With an uptick in 3-point volume but maintaining high-end efficiency the Santa Clara product walks away with this award.
  • COTY: Nick Nurse - Despite load managing both Paul George and Joel Embiid, the 76ers still put up the third-best record in the East with Nurse hitting all the right buttons and winning him his second coach of the year award.
  • ROTY: Zach Edey - Helping Memphis bounce back gifts Edey the honors as he and Ja Morant form a fun two-man connection.
  • 6MOTY: Donte DiVincenzo - Minnesota will still be one of the No. 2 seed out West and DiVincenzo will be an important reason why.

