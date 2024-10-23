Stiles Points: NBA Predictions, Where Will the Thunder wind up?
The 2024-25 NBA season is here, and with the Oklahoma City Thunder starting thier season on Thursday, here is the official NBA season preview from standings, to Finals matchups and award winners.
Western Conference Standings
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Denver Nuggets
- Dallas Mavericks
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Phoenix Suns
- Golden State Warriors
- Sacramento Kings
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Houston Rockets
- Los Angeles Clippers
- San Antonio Spurs
- Utah Jazz
- Portland Trail Blazers
Eastern Conference Standings
- Boston Celtics
- New York Knicks
- Philedelphia 76ers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Orlando Magic
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Indiana Pacers
- Miami Heat
- Atlanta Hawks
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Detroit Pistons
- Toronto Raptors
- Washington Wizards
- Brooklyn Nets
Conference Finals
West: Oklahoma City Thunder over Dallas Mavericks in Seven Games
The OKC Thunder get a decisive game seven in the Paycom Center and their mixture of more experience plus an actual back up center push them over the edge against the Mavericks this time around.
East: Boston Celtics over the Philadelphia 76ers in Six Games
Yes, I know, I can not quit the 76ers. They are starting the season with injuries which will probably derail their campaign, but I think Nick Nurse and Tyrese Maxey keep the situation not only afloat but rattles off wins in the regular season to keep them in prime position to make a deep playoff run for the first time in Joel Embiid's career.
Though, the Boston Celtics are just too tough. The flat out best team in basketball that should be in line for a dynasty gets right back to the NBA Finals in relatively short order. A six game series in name only.
NBA Finals
Boston Celtics over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Seven Games
it is insanely difficult to repeat, and the OKC Thunder are supremely talented, but this is the perfect storm for Boston. Playing in the East, despite this being a battle of No. 1 seeds, I still give the Celtics home court advantage in the Finals with a better record and that will prove to be the difference.
The Thunder gain valuable experience and fight in a back and forth war against the battle tested Celtics who pull it out in the end on their home floor.
NBA Awards
- MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in a race between the Thunder star and Luka Doncic, team record and some buyer remorse for not giving Gilgeous-Alexander enough attention last season barely edges the Thunder guard over Doncic who will put up more than MVP-worthy numbers.
- DPOY: Rudy Gobert - Depsite the Thunder owning the league's best defense their plethora of quality defenders led by Chet Holmgren anchor things split the vote enough to take them out of contention, Gobert gets another trophy for his mantle.
- MIP: Jalen Williams - With an uptick in 3-point volume but maintaining high-end efficiency the Santa Clara product walks away with this award.
- COTY: Nick Nurse - Despite load managing both Paul George and Joel Embiid, the 76ers still put up the third-best record in the East with Nurse hitting all the right buttons and winning him his second coach of the year award.
- ROTY: Zach Edey - Helping Memphis bounce back gifts Edey the honors as he and Ja Morant form a fun two-man connection.
- 6MOTY: Donte DiVincenzo - Minnesota will still be one of the No. 2 seed out West and DiVincenzo will be an important reason why.
Stiles Points
- Holmgren is impressed with Gilgeous-Alexander's work ethic, calls it admirable.
- The Thunder big man talks about his pairing with Hartenstein and how OKC will deal with his injury.
- Oklahoma City still has the least amount of minutes played heading into this NBA season.
- The Thunder should just enjoy the right, despite recent expectations.
- Thunder on SI ranked the Oklahoma City trade assets ahead of an important 2024-25 NBA season.
Song of the Day: Five Years by Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie).
