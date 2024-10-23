Thunder Still Have Least Amount of Minutes Played in NBA
With the 2024-25 NBA season underway on Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder enter this season with the most praise in a decade. Even after retooling their roster with Carmelo Anthony joining Paul George and Russell Westbrook, they were not the slam dunk favorites in the same way as this version of the team - to find that level of optimism you would have to go back to when Kevin Durant was in Bricktown.
Still, there are questions about the OKC Thunder who hold the best odds to win the Western Conference and are a popular pick to hoist their first Larry O'Brien trophy in franchise history. The main eyebrow raiser being the lack of experience.
A study from Hoops Hype reiterates that tabbing the Thunder as young is not just a lazy narrative - nor is it push the goal post back to duck expectations - but it is just a simple fact. Oklahoma City has the least combined minutes played of any other NBA team - three times less than the top ranked 76ers.
While the Thunder are banking on the second postseason run being when Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and others explode onto the scene, if their youth still holds them back another season it is no cause for panic. Oklahoma City clearly has the talent in place that can - and likely will - win eventually. Potentially this season.
