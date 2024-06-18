Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Have Benefit of Time This Offseason
Oklahoma City Thunder have the benefit of time this offseason. As the NBA Finals wrap up, the NBA Offseason kicks off — under the new CBA teams can now talk with their own impending free agents and players eligible for an extension. Just days before the NBA Draft next week where Oklahoma City controls a lottery pick.
With top five in the league cap space, a plethora of future draft picks, four open roster spots and a young core that was already good enough to capture 57 wins this past season many expect the Thunder to be aggressive this summer.
However, Oklahoma City has the benefit of time.
The Thunder can wait out this offseason to ensure they don’t miss out on a late arriving opportunity, maintaining flexibility for any late trade demand or surprise free agent that is willing to ink a deal with the small market club.
Time that extends to not just this summer. While Oklahoma City is expected to be aggressive this summer, it takes two to tango. They can’t force other teams to be willing to part with top talent or impending free agents to buck historical trends and sign in Bricktown. Perhaps no chance materializes and the Thunder are left leaning on internal development. Still, they’d be viewed as 2023-24 contenders.
With the blend of assets, leverage of not having to make a deal and time it puts Oklahoma City in the driver seat of most negotiations.
Stiles Points
- The NBA Mock Drafts are flying and the Ringer is consistently putting Zach Edey on the Thunder, is this the right move?
- The Oklahoma City Thunder will play in the Salt Lake City Summer League session ahead of their Vegas stint as the schedule was announced on Monday.
- The Thunder hold the fourth-best odds to draft Bronny James.
- Klay Thompson is reportedly set to test out free agency as the future Hall of Famer has been tied to Oklahoma City.
- Saturday, Oklahoma City Thunder player Luguentz Dort visited his hometown of Montreal, Canada to dedicate a refurbished basketball court at Parc Saint-Laurent.
- Former Thunder Players Svi Mykhailiuk and Al Horford won their first NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics on Monday, knocking off the Dallas Mavericks in five games.
