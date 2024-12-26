Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Must Take Advantage of Softened Two Game Road Swing
With Santa Claus returning to the North Pole, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to the hardwood on Dec. 26. The Thunder head east to take on the Indiana Pacers to tip-off a mini two-game road swing that wraps up on Dec. 28 against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Thunder started the week by beating up on the lowly Washington Wizards in a game that was more competitive than the final score showed, until Oklahoma City turned up the intensity in the final grame to win a lopsided affair.
Oklahoma City sits at 23-5, so calling this a must-sweep trip feels a bit heavy handed, but it is true. While it is hard to win night in and night out in this league, facing the 15-15 Pacers before taking on the beat-up 7-22 Hornets is as must-win as it gets.
Especially when you factor in the stretch the Thunder are staring in the face. When Oklahoma City returns home they will be parked in the Paycom Center through Jan. 5. That stretch the Thunder will play NBA titans with no slouches to ease the five-game home stand.
It starts with the Memphis Grizzlies, who sit as the No. 3 seed out West. Then, the Thunder take on a Minnesota team that made the Western Conference title a year ago and is searching to find its footing this year after a big Christmas day win.
The home stretch ends with a three game in four night stretch which features the Clippers, Knicks and Celtics. Even the worse of the trio - the Clippers - are sitting at 17-13 with a 5-5 stint in their last ten games.
With a grueling January ahead, the Thunder can ill-afford to stumble on the road and must remain perfect against Eastern Conference foes (NBA Cup Title game not withstanding).
Stiles Points
- OKC Thunder saw two former players go toe-to-toe during the NBA Christmas Day slate and shine as they once did in Bricktown.
- Jaylin Williams' return to the lineup unlocks the ability to go with double-big lineups, should Mark Daigneault choose to.
- There are some possible ripple effects for the OKC Thunder during the Jimmy Butler trade saga.
- The Thunder were snubbed again for the Christmas Day slate, but take a look back at what happened the last time Oklahoma City was on the big stage.
Song of the Day: Tucking by Grateful Dead
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.