Stiles Points: OKC Thunder See Toughest Test To Prolong Season In Game 4
Throughout this season the Oklahoma City Thunder have been tested. To this point, they have aced every one with flying colors to the tune of 57 wins, the youngest No. 1 seed of all time and their first NBA Playoff Series win since 2016.
The youngest team in basketball is completing their rebuild at warp speed, during their 2-1 crossroads in this series the Oklahoma City Thunder earned another lottery pick. As the rebuild intersects together it serves as a reminder of how many more cracks the Thunder project to have.
Though, the best opportunity is right in front of them against the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma City sees their largest exam of the season, the 4.0 students have their back against the wall with Dallas’ 2-1 series lead.
Monday should be viewed as a must-win game.
Yes, teams have came back from the 3-1 deficit in recent years climbing the mountain to pull off an impressive feat but that isn’t an outcome anyone can bank on in a race-to-4 wins series - especially when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are on the other side.
Tying the series at 2-2 on Monday is pivotal to extend the set and give the Thunder a shot at the Western Conference Finals.
How will the upstart Thunder deal with such adversity in a hostile road environment? To this point, their cool demeanor and 0-0 mentality has beamed through the adversity despite the circumstances.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder secured the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Sunday at the NBA Draft Lottery, earning the Houston Rockets selection via the 2019 Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook swap. The Rockets used the Brooklyn Nets pick to leap into the top four for the fourth straight draft.
- The Thunder have no injuries to report as they have seen tremendous injury luck all season, including in the postseason. After Jalen Williams had an injury scare with an ankle that has bothered him all year in Game 3, he is ready to go.
- The NBA Combine is underway in Chicago where players can fly up draft boards with an impressive week.
