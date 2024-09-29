Stiles Points: One Question Each Thunder Player on Roster Faces
With a new NBA season quickly approaching, the anticipation only builds in Bricktown, where the Oklahoma City Thunder are cited as Western Conference favorites, with many pegging the young Thunder to go all the way and capture their first-ever Larry O'Brien trophy.
The OKC Thunder have a roster loaded with talent but also face plenty of questions ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Let's dive into one question for each player on the Thunder's roster.
No. 1: Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander add a 3-point shot?
Gilgeous-Alexander is a near-perfect player ranking in the top five of every list and becoming an elite player on both ends of the floor and becoming a walking efficient 30-pointer scorer but each year everyone has tried to put a cap on Gilgeous-Alexander's game he somehow returns with a new dimension.
While this certainly is not a make-or-break step in the MVP runner-up's game, but if Gilgeous-Alexander becomes a reliable 3-point shooter who can lean on that portion of his game more while maintaining his efficiency it would give the Thunder guard an even more complete game.
No. 2: What role does Isaiah Hartenstein play?
To be a starter or not to be a starter, that is the question. Though understanding Mark Daigneault's thought process on closers matters more than starters, the more interesting point is how will the Thunder walk the balancing act of playing Hartenstein alongside Holmgren (who the Thunder still view as their center) and staggering them.
No.3: Can Lu Dort convert at the rim?
Dort had a career year at the rim, turning in 57 percent, but even at the uptick clip he still ranked in the 22nd percentile as a rim finisher for his position, which is shockingly bad for his frame but what has been the norm throughout his career.
Dort fixed his inefficiency issues elsewhere on the hardwood notably from beyond the arc but also turning in his second-best year in the mid-range. While it is getting late early on the hopes that Dort can become a quality rim finisher that is one of the last questions remaining about a player that is inching closer and closer to a finished product.
No. 4: Can Isaiah Joe thrive on the ball?
Last season, Joe was spectacular as a sharpshooter and a vastly improved defender. He also showed flashes as an on-ball option for the Thunder. Joe scored off the dribble and navigated the pick-and-roll the best he has seen in his career.
Joe can score at all three levels, Oklahoma City could stand to see the Arkansas product uptick his scoring and creation off the bounce though this is not a make-or-break skill.
No. 5: Does Alex Caruso fix table-setting issues?
Last year, while everyone had their sights set on the Thunder's size problem, another issue plagued them in the postseason, and that was having someone to play make - especially in staggered lineups with Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams on the floor.
When the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Caruso this summer, his defensive prowess took center stage but his connective passing can really suit the Thunder as the season progresses.
No. 6: Can Chet Holmgren See a Scoring Uptick?
Sure, you can toss out the real question around this Gonzaga big man of if the seven-footer can see a postseason uptick offensively from a year ago but that is really a question in general for the second year center.
While Holmgren's rookie campaign was phenomenal at times he did not take advantage of being matched up against smaller players and punishing the opposition as a scorer - something he has discussed wanting to get better at. His skillset and scoring prowess at all three levels have to be seen as encouraging for this box to be inevitably checked eventually.
No. 7: Does Aaron Wiggins see a more stable role after his contract extension?
Far too often, the final buzzer would sound with a common theme once checking the box score and wondering why Wiggins did not play more despite his massive impact. The Maryland product is fresh off an extension which gives him long-term stability and should signal how the organization views him despite last year being a career low in workload.
No. 8: How much small ball five does Kenrich Williams play?
Dealing with an injury in the preseason for the second straight season, managing Williams' health should be a top priority for the organization as the TCU product is one of the most physical players on the roster which is of the most importance in the postseason an element the Thunder missed a year ago.
While the small ball style is the most taxing on Williams, it is also the most effective, striking a balance there will be interesting for the Thunder to juggle - especially with two true big men at their disposal, a luxury they did not have a year ago.
No. 9: Does Cason Wallace get back to his point guard roots?
A year ago, Wallace hit the ground running, making himself indispensable at the NBA level as one of the best 3-and-D weapons the team had to offer. That style was further removed from Wallace's background as a point guard a role he filled admirably even in college.
Now, Oklahoma City could stand to see Wallace lock up the backup point guard spot, which has been alluded to by the organization over the summer. If he can become the table-setter the secondary unit needs, it could be a game changer for an already loaded roster.
No. 10: Can Ousmane Dieng crack the rotation?
The day Sam Presit turned in the draft card for Ousmane Dieng everyone in Oklahoma City knew this would be a project pick - in fact, despite Dieng sparingly stepping on the NBA hardwood, in many respects he is right on schedule. Though, the team has passed him by with their ability to eclipse projections each year.
Dieng took a step forward in the G League a year ago from the physicality he brought, the offensive force he played with a year ago, setting a career-high in dunks and as a switchable defender. That progress has not been shown at the NBA level yet,
With Daigneault's rotation already trending upwards of ten players, can Dieng carve out a consistent role? Perhaps his minute log will look a lot like past former first-rounders the Thunder needed to make a decision on, tossing them into the lineup in the early season and allowing them to sink or swim.
No. 11: Does Jaylin Williams see a position change?
Holmgren and Williams rarely shared the floor together a year ago but when the razorback got to be in the same lineups as a fellow big man that is when he found the most success. His frame is more suited for power forward especially after a year of progress as an athlete which Sam Presti highlighted last May.
With Williams being able to play alongside Hartesntein more this season, it could open the door for the former second-round pick to continue to flourish as a valuable role player.
No. 12: Can Jalen Williams get to the free-throw line more often?
Like with Holmgren, the easiest question for Williams is whether will he be ready for the postseason pressures of being a No.2 or No. 3 option in a quest for an NBA Championship in just their second crack at this task. Though, that has become a cop-out at this point of the preview season and doesn't do much for the 82-game campaign.
A year ago, Williams attempted a career-best three free throws a game but at the rate he drives along with the reliance on him as an offensive engine in the secondary units, Williams can stand to see an uptick of foul calls go his way to inflate his points per game column.
No. 13: What position does Dillon Jones play?
Jones is best described as unorthodox - a tag he self-proclaims - the Oklahoma City Thunder spent the last year being described that way as well. While he projects as a forward in the NBA, his role is not as projectable on this team as others.
Though, what is clear is the Thunder clearly believes in the Weber State product. Not only with his selection or even the fact they flipped five future second-round picks for Jones, but this was the second straight draft before he returned to school for the 2023-24 season.
Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder will try to find his fit in an already crowded rotation.
No. 14: Did the Thunder strike gold again with Ajay Mitchell?
Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the NBA in utilizing the two-way pact striking gold with many players including Dort and Wiggins who play vital roles with this current squad. The OKC Thunder clearly coveted Mitchell, making a chain reaction of trades to secure the guard in the 2024 NBA Draft.
His drive and kick style perfectly mesh with the Thunder's system and perhaps fill their biggest on paper weakness as a table setting guard with the ball in his hands.
No. 15: Can Adam Flagler improve as a defender?
A year ago, Flagler latched onto the OKC Blue in the middle of the season after an impressive rehab process following a brutal knee injury before returning to the hardwood to help the Blue capture their first NBA G League Championship. Flagler was a big part of the late-season success with his playmaking ability along with his elite shooting.
Flagler showed a defensive upside with the Blue a year ago, especially considering the nuances of his return to play. Now, a year removed, if Flagler can take a step forward on that end of the floor perhaps he can earn an NBA look.
No. 16: Does Alex Ducas provide anything besides shooting?
Ducas was inked to a two-way pact following the 2024 NBA Draft in a shocking move that spelled the beginning of the end for Keyontae Johnson, who after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft is now trying to catch on in Charlotte.
The six-foot-seven shooter has a high-end trait being able to shoot from that height is a massive plus, but the rest of his game leaves a lot to be desired even by G League standards. The Oklahoma City Blue are reigning champs that saw plenty of roster turnover which will give Ducas a shot to prove he is more than a shooter.
Note: Nikola Topic is out for the season (ACL) and the Thunder still have a vacant roster spot.
Stiles Points:
- The Oklahoma City lost a key member of their staff to the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Thunder embracing expectations ahead of the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
- Cason Wallace has massive potential in his second season.
- Media Day begins on Monday, which offers the official tip-off to the new season, where Thunder on SI will have you covered.
