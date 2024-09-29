Inside The Thunder

Stiles Points: One Question Each Thunder Player on Roster Faces

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a roster full of expectations and questions entering the 2024-25 NBA season.

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up before game six against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
With a new NBA season quickly approaching, the anticipation only builds in Bricktown, where the Oklahoma City Thunder are cited as Western Conference favorites, with many pegging the young Thunder to go all the way and capture their first-ever Larry O'Brien trophy.

The OKC Thunder have a roster loaded with talent but also face plenty of questions ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Let's dive into one question for each player on the Thunder's roster.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Apr 21, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to forward Chet Holmgren (7) blocking a shot by a New Orleans Pelicans player during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

No. 1: Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander add a 3-point shot?

Gilgeous-Alexander is a near-perfect player ranking in the top five of every list and becoming an elite player on both ends of the floor and becoming a walking efficient 30-pointer scorer but each year everyone has tried to put a cap on Gilgeous-Alexander's game he somehow returns with a new dimension.

While this certainly is not a make-or-break step in the MVP runner-up's game, but if Gilgeous-Alexander becomes a reliable 3-point shooter who can lean on that portion of his game more while maintaining his efficiency it would give the Thunder guard an even more complete game.

Isaiah Hartenstei
Oct 9, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No. 2: What role does Isaiah Hartenstein play?

To be a starter or not to be a starter, that is the question. Though understanding Mark Daigneault's thought process on closers matters more than starters, the more interesting point is how will the Thunder walk the balancing act of playing Hartenstein alongside Holmgren (who the Thunder still view as their center) and staggering them.

Lu Dor
May 7, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends a drive by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first quarter of game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

No.3: Can Lu Dort convert at the rim?

Dort had a career year at the rim, turning in 57 percent, but even at the uptick clip he still ranked in the 22nd percentile as a rim finisher for his position, which is shockingly bad for his frame but what has been the norm throughout his career.

Dort fixed his inefficiency issues elsewhere on the hardwood notably from beyond the arc but also turning in his second-best year in the mid-range. While it is getting late early on the hopes that Dort can become a quality rim finisher that is one of the last questions remaining about a player that is inching closer and closer to a finished product.

Isaiah Jo
May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the second half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

No. 4: Can Isaiah Joe thrive on the ball?

Last season, Joe was spectacular as a sharpshooter and a vastly improved defender. He also showed flashes as an on-ball option for the Thunder. Joe scored off the dribble and navigated the pick-and-roll the best he has seen in his career.

Joe can score at all three levels, Oklahoma City could stand to see the Arkansas product uptick his scoring and creation off the bounce though this is not a make-or-break skill.

Alex Carus
Apr 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

No. 5: Does Alex Caruso fix table-setting issues?

Last year, while everyone had their sights set on the Thunder's size problem, another issue plagued them in the postseason, and that was having someone to play make - especially in staggered lineups with Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams on the floor.

When the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Caruso this summer, his defensive prowess took center stage but his connective passing can really suit the Thunder as the season progresses.

Chet Holmgre
May 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts to an official’s call after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter of game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

No. 6: Can Chet Holmgren See a Scoring Uptick?

Sure, you can toss out the real question around this Gonzaga big man of if the seven-footer can see a postseason uptick offensively from a year ago but that is really a question in general for the second year center.

While Holmgren's rookie campaign was phenomenal at times he did not take advantage of being matched up against smaller players and punishing the opposition as a scorer - something he has discussed wanting to get better at. His skillset and scoring prowess at all three levels have to be seen as encouraging for this box to be inevitably checked eventually.

Aaron Wiggin
May 7, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) gestures after scoring a three-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

No. 7: Does Aaron Wiggins see a more stable role after his contract extension?

Far too often, the final buzzer would sound with a common theme once checking the box score and wondering why Wiggins did not play more despite his massive impact. The Maryland product is fresh off an extension which gives him long-term stability and should signal how the organization views him despite last year being a career low in workload.

Chet Holmgren, Kenrich William
Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) talks with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during warmups during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

No. 8: How much small ball five does Kenrich Williams play?

Dealing with an injury in the preseason for the second straight season, managing Williams' health should be a top priority for the organization as the TCU product is one of the most physical players on the roster which is of the most importance in the postseason an element the Thunder missed a year ago.

While the small ball style is the most taxing on Williams, it is also the most effective, striking a balance there will be interesting for the Thunder to juggle - especially with two true big men at their disposal, a luxury they did not have a year ago.

Cason Wallac
May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

No. 9: Does Cason Wallace get back to his point guard roots?

A year ago, Wallace hit the ground running, making himself indispensable at the NBA level as one of the best 3-and-D weapons the team had to offer. That style was further removed from Wallace's background as a point guard a role he filled admirably even in college.

Now, Oklahoma City could stand to see Wallace lock up the backup point guard spot, which has been alluded to by the organization over the summer. If he can become the table-setter the secondary unit needs, it could be a game changer for an already loaded roster.

Ousmane Dien
May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

No. 10: Can Ousmane Dieng crack the rotation?

The day Sam Presit turned in the draft card for Ousmane Dieng everyone in Oklahoma City knew this would be a project pick - in fact, despite Dieng sparingly stepping on the NBA hardwood, in many respects he is right on schedule. Though, the team has passed him by with their ability to eclipse projections each year.

Dieng took a step forward in the G League a year ago from the physicality he brought, the offensive force he played with a year ago, setting a career-high in dunks and as a switchable defender. That progress has not been shown at the NBA level yet,

With Daigneault's rotation already trending upwards of ten players, can Dieng carve out a consistent role? Perhaps his minute log will look a lot like past former first-rounders the Thunder needed to make a decision on, tossing them into the lineup in the early season and allowing them to sink or swim.

Jaylin William
May 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) celebrates after his team scores against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter of game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

No. 11: Does Jaylin Williams see a position change?

Holmgren and Williams rarely shared the floor together a year ago but when the razorback got to be in the same lineups as a fellow big man that is when he found the most success. His frame is more suited for power forward especially after a year of progress as an athlete which Sam Presti highlighted last May.

With Williams being able to play alongside Hartesntein more this season, it could open the door for the former second-round pick to continue to flourish as a valuable role player.

Jalen William
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

No. 12: Can Jalen Williams get to the free-throw line more often?

Like with Holmgren, the easiest question for Williams is whether will he be ready for the postseason pressures of being a No.2 or No. 3 option in a quest for an NBA Championship in just their second crack at this task. Though, that has become a cop-out at this point of the preview season and doesn't do much for the 82-game campaign.

A year ago, Williams attempted a career-best three free throws a game but at the rate he drives along with the reliance on him as an offensive engine in the secondary units, Williams can stand to see an uptick of foul calls go his way to inflate his points per game column.

Dillon Jone
Dillon Jones speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 13: What position does Dillon Jones play?

Jones is best described as unorthodox - a tag he self-proclaims - the Oklahoma City Thunder spent the last year being described that way as well. While he projects as a forward in the NBA, his role is not as projectable on this team as others.

Though, what is clear is the Thunder clearly believes in the Weber State product. Not only with his selection or even the fact they flipped five future second-round picks for Jones, but this was the second straight draft before he returned to school for the 2023-24 season.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder will try to find his fit in an already crowded rotation.

Ajay Mitchel
Ajay Mitchell speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 14: Did the Thunder strike gold again with Ajay Mitchell?

Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the NBA in utilizing the two-way pact striking gold with many players including Dort and Wiggins who play vital roles with this current squad. The OKC Thunder clearly coveted Mitchell, making a chain reaction of trades to secure the guard in the 2024 NBA Draft.

His drive and kick style perfectly mesh with the Thunder's system and perhaps fill their biggest on paper weakness as a table setting guard with the ball in his hands.

Adam Flagle
Apr 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Adam Flagler (14) dribbles the ball down the court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

No. 15: Can Adam Flagler improve as a defender?

A year ago, Flagler latched onto the OKC Blue in the middle of the season after an impressive rehab process following a brutal knee injury before returning to the hardwood to help the Blue capture their first NBA G League Championship. Flagler was a big part of the late-season success with his playmaking ability along with his elite shooting.

Flagler showed a defensive upside with the Blue a year ago, especially considering the nuances of his return to play. Now, a year removed, if Flagler can take a step forward on that end of the floor perhaps he can earn an NBA look.

Alex Duca
March 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Alex Ducas (44) celebrates against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championship at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

No. 16: Does Alex Ducas provide anything besides shooting?

Ducas was inked to a two-way pact following the 2024 NBA Draft in a shocking move that spelled the beginning of the end for Keyontae Johnson, who after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft is now trying to catch on in Charlotte.

The six-foot-seven shooter has a high-end trait being able to shoot from that height is a massive plus, but the rest of his game leaves a lot to be desired even by G League standards. The Oklahoma City Blue are reigning champs that saw plenty of roster turnover which will give Ducas a shot to prove he is more than a shooter.

Note: Nikola Topic is out for the season (ACL) and the Thunder still have a vacant roster spot.

