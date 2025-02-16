Stiles Points: Sunday Represents Massive Step for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Future
The highly controversial and new-look All-Star game returns on Sunday in San Fransisco. Before braving for the incoming think pieces about exhibition effort level, it also will represent a massive step in stardom for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Sure, how he plays in the race to 40 points semi-final game against his teammate and beyond will not do much for his status around the NBA on Sunday. However, it is all that is around his second straight start. On Friday, the superstar unveiled his first signature shoe. In this game, he will get the glitz and glamor of the starting lineup, be featured alongside his head coach and team up with the only other player in the NBA MVP race.
Though, this is just a step. Up next? The NBA Playoffs. Last season was a good debut as a No. 1 option for Gilgeous-Alexander. He posted gaudy numbers to help Oklahoma City earn its first playoff series win since 2016 and second-ever sweep. Eventually, the Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks to no fault of Gilgeous-Alexander in six games just as the casual fans were settling in and sinking their teeth into playoff hoops.
This time? Expectations fill the air with the Thunder being a popular pick to not just reach the Western Conference Finals but hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy in June.
Another massive difference in this season will be the caliber of opponents. Not only are the Thunder more respected and viewed as must-watch more so than last year but look around the Western Conference standings, what matchup is not packed full of drama?
Short of facing off with the Kings, the No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup will be the rare one that escapes seeing a single game tucked away on NBATV.
What if Kevin Durant returns to Bricktown? A rematch with Dallas? Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves? Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler? Get your popcorn ready.
From there, Oklahoma City could still need to battle LeBron James and Luka Doncic's Lakers for the right to face off with the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to punch its ticket to the title.
With those road blocks in the way of the Western Conference favorites, if Gilgeous-Alexander propels his team - in his own kicks - to an NBA Finals apperance in the core's second ever playoff run? The question of "Who is the new face of the league?" is answered with an exclamation point.
It is all out in front of Gilgeous-Alexander - even in a small market like Oklahoma City - not only is the MVP front runner ready for it, but by every measurement, his team is as well.
