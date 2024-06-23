Stiles Points: Utilizing Short-Term Cap Flexibility in Free Agency Multi-Level Tool
The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a stunning swap on Thursday shipping off former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey to Chicago in favor of Defensive ace Alex Caruso. While this makes the Thunder vastly improved by exchanging a player who did not fit their roster with one who fits like a glove, it is not the only big splash Sam Presti can make this summer.
Still, the Thunder have four open roster spots, top-five in the league cap space and a mountain of draft picks. Oklahoma City sees a unique two-year window where they can burn through some cap space without hindering their ability to ink their core three (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams) to extensions which will kick in the following year.
However, this is a multi-layered decision. The first being, that you have to convince a free agent to come to Oklahoma City, one of the NBA's smallest markets. Which to this point, has not been an easy task - Patrick Patterson represents the largest Summer splash to date and he did more for the Movie Theatres around town than on the hardwood in Oklahoma City.
Though, OKC has never been this developed a more respectable destination to land NBA players with a team that is ready to win with an easier style to adjust to and gel with than their previous iteration.
Assuming Presti can land pen to paper with a free agent, the reason for making a push like this would be two-fold. Of course, ideally, you would hope the free agent helps out the roster and finishes out their two-year pact with a couple of strong playoff runs.
That is not the only way to effectively use this space though. Look to the Thunder's midwest counterparts in Indiana for advice who threw a unique contract at Bruce Brown to steal him away from the Denver Nuggets and deplete the champs rotation - Brown lasted just 33 games with the Pacers before using his two-year $45 million deal to trade for Pascal Siakam.
Siakam was a key cog of the Pacers run to the Eastern Conference Finals and has already re-signed with the organization. Having that salary to match with their assets helped Indiana land the power forward with their assets.
Oklahoma City has a mountain of assets and some sweeteners on its roster to make a massive mid-season trade with the financial flexibility a free-agent signing could give them.
- The OKC Thunder have seen Josh Giddey ink a goodbye letter to the organization and fanbase via his Instagram post which was met with support from his teammates.
- As the Alex Caruso Trade is met with grades and reactions, it remains a win-win for all parties.
- With the NBA Draft just days away, an interesting Mock Draft surfaced that has Sam Presti bucking a major trend.
- Welcome to the time of the NBA draft calendar where rumors and news are aplenty with separation from your phone for even five minutes gives crippling anxiety of missing out on the next league shaking move.
