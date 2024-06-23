Josh Giddey Says Goodbye to OKC Thunder Via Social Media
The Oklahoma City Thunder shipped off their 2021 No. 6 overall pick on Thursday to the Windy City giving Josh Giddey a fresh start with the Bulls and adding former OKC Blue guard, Champion and defensive ace Alex Caruso.
Caruso represents a much better fit for an already 57-win ball club that captured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference given his 40 percent 3-point shooting and blanketing defense. The Thunder are poised to be even better next season just by adding a player more suited for their style.
On the flip side, Giddey will finally be able to stretch his legs and be placed on a roster that can showcase his talents. Held back by how good the OKC Thunder got and the role he was demanded to play without the ball in his hands hampering what made him a top-ten pick, now on the ball in Chicago the 21-year-old should see a massive leap.
As the OKC Thunder made the trade official on Friday - revealing that Giddey is who inquired about a trade - the era officially came to a close leading the young guard to pen a goodbye to Oklahoma City via his Instagram page.
As Giddey thanked the city and organization his teammates flooded the comments with various emojis and messages expressing the bittersweet move. While the squad will assuredly miss Giddey, they certainly see the pathway for this to be best for him in a contract year.
Thunder back up big man Jaylin Williams said during his exit interview that Giddey is one of his best friends on the team and they will stay in touch no matter what.
