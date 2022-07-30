The CrawsOver: Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero to Compete Today

Last weekend, LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan played in the Drew League, which kicked off a summer of NBA talent playing in pro-am events.

Now, we've got another huge event today that will boast two of the top young players in the NBA.

Earlier this month in Las Vegas, fans were unable to watch Paolo Banchero face off against Chet Holmgren in NBA Summer League. With Banchero resting at that point in the event, the top two draft selections weren’t able to compete.

Now, that’s about to change.

For the first time since being drafted, the No. 1 pick will play on the same floor as the No. 2 pick.

On Saturday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. CST, Banchero and Holmgren will be playing in a live action game at The CrawSover. This is a pro-am basketball league that historically has gotten quite a few guest appearances from top NBA talent.

It’s a circuit led by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford, who was known for absolutely getting buckets.

This will be a highly anticipated matchup, as Banchero will be playing where he grew up near Seattle. The gym will be at full capacity as basketball fans try their best to get in to watch the top picks face off.

While it won’t be the same style of play as the NBA, expect highlight plays from both rising stars.

