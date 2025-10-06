Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder Win Over Hornets
Not everyone showed up for the Oklahoma City Thunder's preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets, with ten left back in Bricktown as the Thunder began their six game exhibition slate. But those that suited up, showed up in a big way for.
It was a wire-to-wire dominating win for the Bricktown Ballers, 135-114 over the Buzz City Crew to open the preseason 1-0. Not that records or the scoreboard is everything but the production was.
Oklahoma City was a well oiled machine, whipping the ball around to the tune of 33 assists, getting hot from beyond the arc going 30-49 (40%) in this 48 minute affair and still flustering its opposition on the defensive end by compiling 11 steals and a pair of blocks without the Thunder's best defenders lacing up the sneakers tonight.
With this big win, there are big takeaways to be had. Let's dive into the three biggest from Sunday afternoon's matinee affair.
Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder Win Over Charlotte Hornets
1) Nikola Topic is doing the right things
The rookie point guard posted 10 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal on 4-for-9 shooting from the floor, 0-for-3 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 at the charity stripe. While this isn't exactly an eye-popping box score it is encouraging with how the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft approached this preseason debut.
Topic was confident pulling up for jumpers off the dribble - not exactly part of his game as a prospect - he was in control with the ball in his hands at getting downhill and setting his teammates up and his compete level defensively was encouraging.
Seeing the first year guard extend himself in a multitude of roles, some that suit his game and some that don't, is exactly what you want out of a young player in exhibition play.
It also lends itself to the idea that perhaps Topic could use more time being able to explore his skillset in the G League to start this season, but that is a discussion for another day. In the meantime, while the numbers don't pop the approach does one game into preseason.
2) Brooks Barnhizer Remains a Defensive Menace
Barnhizer is a defensive-ace, it is what landed him with the Thunder in the 2025 NBA Draft. The No. 44 overall pick swiped four steals and swatted a shot in suffocating fashion while leading fast breaks to perfection both on the ball and in filling the lane to allow for Oklahoma City to generate easy buckets.
While the Northwestern product is still a long-shot to truly play meaningful NBA minutes, the Thunder faithful will quickly fall in love with his blue collar game - especially if his 3-point shot comes around at some point.
3) Just Another Day in the Office For Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins
Jaylin Williams dominated this game. His slimmed up frame saw him move a lot better, but didn't impact his silky smooth jumper, even hitting no dip triples en route to a 5-for-8 night from downtown to post 17 points, two rebounds, three assists and of course a charge on the defensive end.
Aaron Wiggins is already the Thunder's third best shot creator and as the team's No. 1 scoring option in this preseason opener, he didn't disappoint. The Hornets lackluster defense didn't phase him, he was as efficient as playing on air tonight going 10-for-14 collecting buckets like baseball cards in the 80s.
The Maryland product finished with 23 points, six assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes of work during Oklahoma City's preseason opener.