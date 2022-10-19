Three Things to Watch For in Oklahoma City's Season Opener

Oklahoma City kicks off the season Wednesday night on the road in Minnesota. It’s an exciting time for the Thunder organization, featuring young talent down the roster and plenty of draft capital moving forward. Depending on a few year-two leaps, the Thunder could surprise some people on the floor.

This season, the Thunder’s roster seems that much closer to the real thing. Oklahoma City could still opt to make a run at a high draft pick, sure, but the roster is a lot more complete this time around.

Mark Daigneault will have tough lineup choices to make because of the Thunder’s added talent across the board. It’ll be even easier for Thunder fans to ride the excitement and keep the faith, because in addition to all of the young, exciting talent on the floor this year, Chet Holmgren will join this roster next summer. The No. 2 pick is a clear solution to many of Oklahoma City’s problems, and after rehabbing a foot injury this season, he’ll be back on the floor.

The Thunder have a tough draw on opening night, as the Timberwolves are expected to be one of the best, and biggest, teams in the NBA. Ahead of the regular season, here are three things to watch for on Wednesday night:

Outside Shooting

Oklahoma City was, shockingly, one of the league’s best 3-point shooting teams over the course of the preseason. Improvement from the young players on the roster will certainly factor into this, too, as guys like Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins look to solid outside shooters.

In addition, Oklahoma City’s two lottery picks seem ready to play, and shoot, right away. Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams will both provide an added presence on the perimeter and add to Oklahoma City’s totals from downtown. As a team, the Thunder should be a better shooting team, but how much better is the question.

Team Defense

Oklahoma City’s aggressive defense kept the team in games a season ago. No matter who was on the floor for the Thunder, they seemed bought into the culture and the mindset on a nightly basis.

Now, with the bulk of the roster returning from injury, will the Thunder be able to keep up the intensity? The talent on the defensive end is there, as the Thunder have a few options for defense on the perimeter. Wednesday night, a forward is going to have to step into a big role Saturday with Minnesota’s big’s on deck.

Point Guard Duties

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially back in the lineup after missing the entirety of the preseason and the end of last season. He and Josh Giddey will officially share the floor once again beginning Wednesday night.

It will be inreresting to see who handles the bulk of the ball handling duties, especially after Gilgeous-Alexander mentioned his own off-ball improvement from a season ago. The backcourt duo’s chemistry could shape the direction of the Thunder.

