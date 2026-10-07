OKC Thunder Player Grades From Preseason Opener vs. Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder started the 2026 NBA preseason with a 106-100 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bourbon Street Ballers played their entire regular-season rotation, including their starting five, against the Thunder, who sat out superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA frontcourt members Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, defensive aces Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso, backup big man Jaylin Williams, rookie Thomas Sorber, and third-year guard Nikola Topic.

Oklahoma City started Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Bennett Stirtz, Kenrich Williams, and Aday Mara. That group jumped all over the Pelicans to the tune of a quick 15-point lead that eventually swelled to 24 points. It took until the two-minute mark of the third frame for New Orleans to slice the deficit to single digits. Eventually, the Pelicans wrestled away the lead in the final frame and earned a 116-110 victory by taking advantage of the fourth quarter being played primarily by two-way and exhibition ten contracts wearing Thunder uniforms.

Let's dive into the player grades from this opening preseason clash.

Oct 6, 2026; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (15) defends during the first half at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OKC Thunder Starting 5 Player Grades vs. Pelicans in Preseason Opener

Jared McCain: B+

McCain had nine points and an assist by the first mandatory timeout of the contest. It was a pair of step back triples, a catch and shoot 3 and a drive and kick dish to Kenrich Williams that led the Duke product to leave his mark all over the floor early on and grow the lead for Oklahoma City. At the end of his time on the court, McCain got trigger happy to bring his overall boxscore down and a few defensive lapses in rotation bring his letter grade to a B+. An overall really nice showing in his preseason opener.

Ajay Mitchell: C+

Mitchell came out guns blazing in this contest looking to force the issue at the rim where he has made a living in his first two years in the league. Early on the difficult rim attempts didn't fall and it led him shooting just 2-for-7 from the floor but he did get to the free throw line six times knocking down each attempt to tally 11 points in a fine start to his season.

Bennett Stirtz: B+

Stirtz was fantastic in the first half starting 3-for-3 from beyond the arc off the catch as the team was able to punish the Pelicans for collapsing on the paint and as the ball was redirected outside the extra passes wound up in the rookies hands to continue to put points on the board for Oklahoma City. The Iowa product had to help carry the team on the ball in the second half when McCain and Mitchell were shut down.

Kenrich Williams: A

Williams has always been dependable when called upon and Tuesday was no different. He was disruptive on the defensive end with deflections, steals and blocks while shooting 3-for-4 from beyond the arc mainly off the catch to help guide the Thunder offense to an early lead. It seems likely that the team will need to lean more on Williams this season to help fill the gap of wing depth on this roster and Tuesday was a great start.

Aday Mara: A+

Mara was extremely impressive in his preseason debut. This was a much better outing for the rookie than anything he produced in Summer League. The Thunder were impressed by his 12 points, nine rebound, three assist and three block night that included 5-for-5 shooting from the floor and 2-for-2 at the line. His play finishing on rolls to the rim, rim-running and put-backs popped; his playmaking was as good as advertised and the defensive end included a trio of blocks. Sure, there are things to clean up, such as being able to increase his physicality at the rim and defend without fouling, but he was in such a better spot with his conditioning

The Oklahoma CIty Thunder are back in action on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Paycom Center were more of the Thunder regulars will be making their preseason debuts.