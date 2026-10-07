Tulsa Native Gives OKC Thunder's G League Team Another Intriguing Guard

Ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, the Oklahoma City Thunder have added another piece to the organization.

After spending the 2025-26 season and 2026 Summer League with OKC, Tulsa native Anthony Pritchard inked an Exhibit-10 contract with the Thunder on Oct. 6, a few hours before Oklahoma City's preseason opener against New Orleans in Pritchard's hometown.

The 24-year-old guard hasn't officially secured a spot in OKC for the upcoming season yet, but it seems likely that the second-year guard will have a role with the Oklahoma City Blue again in 2026-27.

Pritchard averaged 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across seven Summer League appearances while shooting 43.6% from the field. Pritchard picked up where he left off in the Thunder's preseason opener, finishing with seven points, two rebounds, an assist, two turnovers and two steals while shooting 3-of-3 from the field and 1-of-1 from 3-point range.

Other young players like Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz, Josh Dix, Brooks Barnhizer and Christoph Tilly also turned in strong showings against the Pelicans. Dix, Barnhizer, Tilly and undrafted rookie Andrew Holifield, who is also on OKC's training camp roster, will likely spend significant time playing alongside Pritchard in the G League.

Pritchard is originally from Tulsa, where he starred at Webster High School before going on to play at the University of Tulsa for two seasons.

The 6-foot-2 guard finished his college career with two years at Central Michigan, averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range as a senior.

Following his college career, Pritchard joined the Thunder organization as an undrafted free agent, spending his rookie season with the OKC Blue. Oklahoma City's newest signee averaged 12.5 points, 6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 54.9% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc in 25 regular season games.

Pritchard has a chance to earn a spot in the NBA as a two-way player or depth guard, especially if he can improve as a perimeter shooter. Even if the Tulsa native doesn't reach the NBA, he can still be a valuable piece for Oklahoma City's G League team.

The Blue is an important piece of the Thunder's system, and having players on the roster who can run the team's system is crucial to help young prospects develop. Oklahoma City returns to action against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 from the Paycom Center.