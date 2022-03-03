Thunder 7-Footer Aleksej Pokusevski is Hitting His Stride

In what was his first start in over a month -- and just his third start of the season -- Aleksej Pokusevski shined for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in Denver. Against a physical Nuggets team, he finished with a line of nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Pokusevski did a bit of everything, contributing to the Thunder win on both ends of the floor.

“He didn’t have the tuxedo on tonight,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, who loved the energy Pokusevski played with.

With the Thunder being shorthanded with eight players currently on the injury report, Pokusevski got the spot start. However, it was a start he had earned with several great performances of late.

Daigneault said pregame that the start was “something he’s earned 100%”.

In his second NBA season, Pokusevski has been held accountable and has high expectations from the front office and coaching staff. “We’ve only raised the bar, and really pushed him hard," said Daigneault.

Entering Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, Pokusevski had played nine games following a stint in the G League with the OKC Blue. In those nine games, he had produced 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 38.2% from deep and 48.8% from the floor.

The 7-footer is starting to become a more consistent, stable NBA player. At just 20 years old, the former No. 17 overall pick is still one of the youngest players in the league.

Continuing to earn an expanded role, Pokusevski should only continue to play more minutes as the season goes on. With the versatility to play nearly any position on the floor, the second-year prospect could emerge as a real building block for the Thunder moving forward.

