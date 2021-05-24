Thunder End of The Year Report Card: Charlie Brown Jr.

InsideTheThunder.com continues its Thunder player grades for the 2020-21 season, this time evaluating Charlie Brown Jr., who signed multiple 10-day contract with OKC.

One of the more intriguing signings for Oklahoma City this season, Charlie Brown Jr.'s tenure was short.

Signed to two 10-day contracts and eventually a multi-year deal, Brown Jr. played in just nine games for the Thunder, providing some bench minutes and getting one start.

Here are SI Thunder's report card grades for the second-year guard:

Nick Crain's Grade: C-

Charlie Brown Jr. is a 6-foot-6 guard who was originally signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder on a 10-day contract in late April. After a solid stretch of games, he was signed to a second 10-day deal followed by a multi-year contract before the season was over.

With Oklahoma City out of the playoff race, Brown was able to get quality minutes as the Thunder evaluated the talent of many of their young players. At 24 years old, Brown played 16.9 minutes per game in OKC including 31 minutes in their season finale.

In nine games with the Thunder, Brown averaged 4.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting just 23.8 percent from deep. Of course all of these numbers come from a small sample size, but were still enough for the Thunder to sign him to a multi-year deal.

Regardless, Brown likely won’t play a large role on the team going forward. While he was a great minute filler down the stretch for the Thunder, they’re going to have quite a few young guys coming onto the team through the draft this summer who will likely get their minutes prioritized.

In his nine games wearing a Thunder uniform, Charlie Brown Jr. never scored in double-figures once, as he finished with a season-high of eight points.

Derek Parker's Grade: C

Charlie Brown Jr. was an intriguing piece for the Thunder last season.

At 6-foot-6, the guard showed plenty of versatility on both sides of the ball before being signed to a 10-day with OKC. But with the Thunder, he played just nine games, scoring 4.4 points and coming down with 1.9 rebounds per game.

His best game of his short season came against the Indiana, when he scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out two assists and nabbed a steal.

To no fault of Justin Robinson or Charlie Brown Jr., Oklahoma City just didn’t get a lot of use out of its 10-day contracts in the 2020-21 season. The two players saw some run, but didn’t get the full on evaluation most teams use 10-days for.

Fortunately for Brown Jr., he was signed to a longer deal near the end of the season. While it’s not guaranteed, OKC will more than likely use his new deal to get an extended look at his talents in the offseason.

Ryan Chapman’s Grade: C

It’s really hard to make any sweeping judgments off of Charlie Brown Jr.’s nine games with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But the Philadelphia native must have made an impact on the practice floor, as he signed a multi-year deal with the organization.

Brown only shot 30 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from deep, both marks which should play no part in the next form of the Thunder. But now Brown will at least have the security of another year in the NBA and the structure of OKC’s offseason to get acclimated and improve.

Brown did play better in the final three games, averaging 6.6 points per game down the home stretch for the Thunder.