Thunder Fall to Minnesota for Fifth-Straight Loss

After four straight losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second of seven straight home games. After a well-battled game, the Thunder lost their fourth game in a row 112-110.

The first quarter was quite even, as the two teams battled back and forth. Naz Reid was getting the best of an undersized Thunder squad while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was doing his best to keep the Thunder in the game, with nine first quarter points.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder didn’t maintain their defense, however, as the Timberwolves continued to exploit the Thunder’s defense, further extending their lead before halftime. Reid finished the half with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

However, in true Thunder fashion, the game became much closer, as the Thunder’s double-digit halftime deficit was quickly erased. The Timberwolves didn’t easily let up, as they pushed back and gave themselves another double-digit lead.

The Thunder, led by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 23 third-quarter points, found themselves storming back and taking a three point lead. The 23 third-quarter points was a career high for points in a quarter for Gilgeous-Alexander. They scored 41 total points in the third quarter as a team.

The two teams constantly went back and forth throughout the final frame, but the Thunder couldn’t regain the lead in the clutch. The Thunder fell just short as Austin Rivers knocked down one of the biggest baskets in the game to give his team a four-point lead. With a few more clutch plays, the Thunder were put away.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points on 11-of-23 shooting. He added seven rebounds and five assists. Tonight was one of the best shooting games for Gilgeous-Alexander, too, as he knocked down three 3-pointers.

Aaron Wiggins and Eugene Omoruyi both added 14 points off the bench.

As mentioned, the Thunder struggled with Reid, as he finished with 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He shot 3-of-5 on 3-pointers and pulled down 8 rebounds. Reid was also a +22 in his 37 minutes played.

The loss drops the Thunder to 11-18 on the season after some well-battled, close losses recently. They have another chance to snap their losing streak tomorrow against the Memphis Grizzlies in another home game.

