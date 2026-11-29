The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday with the Thunder aiming to snap a three game skid. The OKC Thunder are reeling as the team's season was derailed by injuries. In the third game of the season, the Thunder lost All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace potentially for the season, while also seeing All-NBA big man Chet Homgren go down until around the turn of the new year.

The injury struggles have not stopped there. The Thunder have seen significant missed time on the young season from key reserve Jaylin Williams, defensive ace Alex Caruso, Rising star guard Ajay Mitchell, rookie big man Aday Mara, Rookie big man Thomas Sorber, and youngster Nikola Topic.

That explains the Thunder's 10-9 record, three game skid, and the fact they are 3-7 in their last ten games, current sitting in the No. 9 seed of the Western Conference.

Now though, the schedule begins to soften for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a potentially season altering stretch for the Bricktown Ballers.

While most of these losses have been explainable for the Oklahoma City Thunder, given the adversity that has hit this team, tonight's game against the Bucks is a must-win affair despite the M.A.S.H. unit the Thunder are rolling out.

Milwaukee is one of the worst teams in the NBA, on the second night of a back-to-back, and without Tyler Herro, Kyle Kuzma, Jamie Jaquez Jr., Bogoljub Markovic, and Kasparas Jakucionis. There is no excuse tonight.

The Thunder should end its three game losing streak on the road in Milwaukee and if they do not, sound the alarms.

30 minuntes before tip-off, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks announced their short handed starting lineups. Mark Daigneault's squad is rolling with Wednesday's first five, which features rookie Bennett Stirtz.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Bennett Stirtz, G

Micah Peavy, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

Ryen Rollins, G

Gary Trent Jr., G

Brayden Burries, F

Nate Ament, F

Myles Turner, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder have to win this game, the injuries –– which are a reasonable and just excuse in most games –– is no excuse tonight. This is one of the, if not the worst team the league has to offer. if this M.A.S.H. Unit Thunder squad can not beat the disasterous Bucks, then all the alarms must be sound about this team's ability to survive and be a postseason team.