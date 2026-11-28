This season hasn't gone as planned for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just a short month ago, the team was riding high, 3-0 and sitting atop the NBA as the league's title favorites, having beaten San Antonio on the road and divisional foe Denver at home, before the 2026-27 campaign crumbled against the Clippers in a win that felt more like a loss.

All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams soared into the air in the final two minutes of the contest and snapped his ankle. In the first half, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace was hammered by a brick wall of a screen, suffering a torn labrum. The Thunder are bracing to be without the two starters for the entire season. To make matters worse, Chet Holmgren saw a knee issue flare up that will hold him out until the turn of the new year. One game won, three starters lost.

Since then, the Thunder have been heading upstream without a paddle. Rising star guard Ajay Mitchell, Defensive ace Alex Caruso, backup big man Jaylin Williams, and rookie standout Aday Mara all miss significant time in the young season.

That has taken Oklahoma City from attempting to secure the top seed in the Western Conference for a jaw-dropping fourth straight season to being outside of the Play-In if the season ended today. No. 11 in the Western Conference with a 10-9 mark on the campaign, going 3-7 over their last ten games, currently riding a three-game skid.

No doubt this is understandable, given the state of the roster.

While Oklahoma City's ceiling is certainly lowered due to the top-end injuries, their bare-minimum standard remains to scrape together a postseason result, with the new NBA allowing 10 of the 15 teams in each conference into the postseason. The question becomes: what is their new middle ground?

Clearly, it is unfair to hold the team to a top seed and returning to the mountain top as NBA champions. It is also unfair to take this recent stretch and throw the team out, lowering the standard to being okay with missing the postseason altogether.

So where will this season line out for the Bricktown Ballers? This upcoming month will tell that story.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still beat up. On Saturday against Milwaukee, the Thunder will be without Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Jalen Williams, Wallace, Mara, Nikola Topic, and Thomas Sorber. However, the Bucks represent one of the league's worst squads. The bar should still be to win that game for the sliding Thunder.

Oklahoma City's next month features the Bucks twice, Nets twice, Raptors, Kings, Hornets, Hawks, Pistons, Pelicans, Timberwolves, Rockets, and Heat.

That is seven games against the worst teams in the sport and only three games that feel as though the Thunder will be heavy underdogs.

If Oklahoma City takes care of business against the worst-in-class foes, they will put themselves in a strong position with 17 wins before even asking the Thunder to steal a tough game or two along the way.

With Chet Holmgren's return in sight by the time this month clears, that dramatically alters the heights that the All-NBA big man can help lift them to. If Oklahoma City takes care of business, Holmgren can be just what the doctor ordered to solidify playoff seeding (top-six) and perhaps even a home-court spot as the No. 4 seed in a congested Western Conference.

However, if the team drops some of these tilts to bottom feeders, they simply will not survive this season-altering stretch with any aspirations besides clinging to postseason hopes. The return of Holmgren would be play-in-saving, with an outside chance of landing safely in the top six, but the vision of having even a single home-court best-of-seven series is all but dashed.

Oklahoma City, so long as they get in the dance, will be able to go on a "miracle" like run. Hopes of repeating the success that the Indiana Pacers and also the Miami Heat enjoyed a pair of times in recent memory should still fill the air in Bricktown. Especially if the Thunder get anywhere close to healthy.

This next month though, will alter the starting point of any significant postseason run dramatically.