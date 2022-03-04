Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Back at Home Against Timberwolves

Coming off of a win against the Nuggets in Denver, the Thunder will host the Timberwolves in Oklahoma City tonight.

Heading back home for a game on Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Minnesota is a clear playoff team at this point, the team has struggled on the road this season.

With a record of 15-17 away from Target Center, playing on the road has been an issue for the Timberwolves this season. Could they start turning that around tonight in Oklahoma City?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 7.5-point underdogs to the Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 231 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Minnesota has a dynamic trio of D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. These three have been sensational this season, as they look to get the Timberwolves back to the playoffs.

With two of these three being guards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have his work cut out on both ends of the floor.

The Thunder have quite a few players out with injury, meaning it could be yet another game in which the bench is short and filled with raw prospects.

The Wolves have a top-ten offense this season, but will be tested by Oklahoma City’s defense, which is ninth in the NBA. Minnesota is a high turnover team, which is something the Thunder could look to capitalize on.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29)

WHEN:

Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following a shorthanded win over the Nuggets on Wednesday, Gilgeous-Alexander commented on the mindset and effort this team gives.

“This group of guys we have, I’m not surprised at all. We give the game our all,” said the guard.

