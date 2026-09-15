The Target On The Thunder's Back Has Only Grown

Will it be even harder for Oklahoma City to reach the finals this year?

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the top dogs just a season ago, as they were coming off their first franchise championship. This caused every team to circle OKC on its calendar and gave the Thunder their best game. A lot of teams’ best games weren’t enough, as the Thunder ended the regular season with the best record in the league, but the extreme competition did catch up to them in the playoffs.

Between injuries and the fierce competition the Thunder faced, the team would fall in the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs. This ended the Thunder’s chances at back-to-back titles, but it in no way got rid of the target on the team’s back. In fact, the target might have just gotten bigger.

It might seem that the focus in the league is supposed to shift to the Spurs or the New York Knicks, but it might be some franchise's agenda to close the Thunder’s championship window faster.

As mentioned, a big part of the Thunder’s failure last season was due to injuries, specifically the absence of Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell in the conference finals. The loss derailed the team's playoff run, as they were left without key players. Similarly, the Thunder lost key players this offseason, and opposing teams will be hoping to take advantage of that and derail their hopes once again.

The newest additions to the Thunder roster will have to get used to the pressure that comes with being one of the best teams in the league, while others are hoping they fold under it. Additionally, other franchises know that more OKC players will move on in the future due to salary issues with extensions on the horizon.

Halting the Thunder from another championship this year would make their championship window start closing, as the team’s best chances are fleeting. However, if OKC is able to grab its second ring in three years, this gives players incentives to stick around and stay on a winning team.

Therefore, this seems to be one of the final stands for the Thunder and its loaded roster. With this in mind, Oklahoma City has to give this season its full attention and has to make its best push for a title. Another title could save the Thunder’s future and keep their window open, but another failure could lead to a slippery slope.