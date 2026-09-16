Ranking the OKC Thunder's Most Entertaining Seasons Without a Title

Despite less than two decades as a franchise, the Oklahoma City Thunder have seen a number of entertaining seasons.

OKC has reached the Western Conference Finals six times, including two trips to the NBA Finals.

Here's a look at the most entertaining teams in the Thunder's history, aside from the team's 2024-25 championship squad.

3. 2019-20

After trading Russell Westbrook and Paul George during the 2019 offseason, the Thunder weren't expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2019-20.

Strong showings from Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, among others, helped lead OKC to the playoffs, where the Thunder lost in seven games despite a breakout performance from Lu Dort.

The 2019-20 campaign marked Paul and Danilo Gallinari's only season with the Thunder, as well as Steven Adams and Billy Donovan's final year in OKC.

All three were important pieces of a team that went 44-28 in a COVID-shortened season, earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Dort, who was a rookie, and Gilgeous-Alexander, who was in his first season with the Thunder after playing for the Clippers as a rookie, where the only two players from Oklahoma City's 2019-20 team left on OKC's title roster.

2. 2011-12

The Thunder's first NBA Finals appearance came in 2012 after going 47-19 in a lockout-shortened regular season.

OKC would eventually fall to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the championship series, and didn't return to the NBA Finals until 2025 despite having an extremely talented group of young players.

Kevin Durant finished second in MVP voting, while Serge Ibaka placed second for Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, Westbrook earn Second Team All-NBA honors and James Harden won Sixth Man of the Year.

Led by Scott Brooks, the Thunder defeated Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs.

1. 2016-17

After Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in free agency, the Thunder weren't expected to be a playoff team, but a remarkable season from Westbrook led OKC to the postseason.

Following Westbrook's time as a second option to Durant, Oklahoma City needed Westbrook to take over as the team's leader on offense, and the now-retired guard delivered. The emerging sueprstar averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, winning the MVP award and becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple double for an entire season.

The regular season ended with an incredible 3-point buzzer beater from Westbrook to take down the Denver Nuggets and secure the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.