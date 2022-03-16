Thunder Gameday: Can OKC End Six-Game Skid in Matchup Against Spurs?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing major injury issues, losing six-straight games. Down the stretch of the season, the roster is thin and younger than ever.

In fact, tonight’s matchup against the Spurs could mark the tenth consecutive game in which 24-year-old rookie Lindy Waters III is the oldest active player on the roster.

If he's able to play, can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carry his team to a much needed victory against San Antonio?

Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 14-point underdogs to the Spurs, and the total over/under is 234.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Thunder are a bottom four team in the NBA, but San Antonio hasn’t been much better this season. In fact, the Spurs have won just three of their last ten games.

NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray has been their best player this season, setting the stage for an exciting matchup against Gilgeous-Alexander. However, it’s worth noting that SGA is questionable entering the day with right ankle soreness.

Regardless, there’s enough young talent on both rosters to make this game interesting despite the Spurs being heavy favorites at home.

A highly efficient team, San Antonio is eighth in field goal percentage and first in assists per game in the league this season. This will prove to be a huge test for a struggling Oklahoma City defense tonight.

With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the outcome of every game left will have an impact on draft lottery odds.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-48) vs. San Antonio Spurs (26-43)

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“I think this organization makes it easy for young guys like myself. They groom guys to be really good professionals,” said Darius Bazley following Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

He’s been playing the best basketball of his career of late, producing 54 points over his past two games while shooting 55.3% from the floor and 43.8% from deep.

