Who are the OKC Thunder's Most Important Bench Players in 2026-27?

After Oklahoma City traded multiple players during the 2026 offseason, the team's rotation will look different in 2026-27.

Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins averaged a combined 43 minutes per contest and each appeared in at least 65 games last season.

With the aforementioned duo no longer on the roster, the Thunder's bench depth seemingly takes a big hit, and the team will likely need strong performances from the rest of its bench to make up for missing two significant pieces.

Here's a look at OKC's most important bench players heading into the 2026-27 season.

Alex Caruso

During the regular season, Caruso likely wouldn't earn a spot on this list, but the veteran wing player's postseason performances are enough to make the two-time All-Defense honoree an obvious choice for one of OKC's most valuable bench pieces.

Against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 Western Conference Finals, Caruso averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range on 5.7 attempts per game.

Caruso was the Thunder's second-leading scorer in the series behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and starred on both ends of the court for OKC.

McCain's regular season performance in 2025-26 was solid, but the second-year guard's postseason play was even more encouraging.

After averaging 10.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range in 30 regular season games with the Thunder last year, McCain averaged 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the field and 38.5% from deep in 11 playoff contests against the Lakers and Spurs.

McCain could be one of the team's top bench scorers in 2026-27.

Ajay Mitchell or Cason Wallace

Either Mitchell or Wallace will seemingly enter Oklahoma City's starting lineup after the team traded Lu Dort over the offseason, but whichever of the two isn't among the first five on the floor will be among the team's most valuable bench players.

Mitchell averaged 13.6 points and shot 48.5% from the field in 2025-26, but showed his potential as a scorer against the Los Angeles Lakers. With Jalen Williams sidelinded, Mitchell averaged 22.5 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the field in four games.

Wallace doesn't offer the same offensive skill set as Mitchell, but was an All-Defense honoree in 2026 and has been a solid option off the bench throughout his NBA career.

Jaylin Williams

Behind Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren, Williams is OKC's only big man with NBA experience.

Rookies Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara are also on the roster, but are entering their first year of professional action and will likely need time to acclimate.

Williams has proven to be a solid backup big man during his four-year NBA career, providing solid interior defense and the ability to space the floor as a shooter and passer on offense.