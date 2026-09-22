Jared McCain's Battle For Backcourt Minutes Won't Be An Easy One

Battling for minutes in the Thunder backcourt is going to be a gauntlet.

The Thunder are going into next season with something to prove, as they are looking to take home their second championship in three years. This will be a tall task for the organization, but the squad has the talent to do so.

This is especially true in the backcourt, as the team has the back-to-back Most Valuable Player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an All-NBA player in Jalen Williams and rising stars in Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell. The OKC guard room is easily one of the best in the league, and while opponents will have a hard time against them, talent from within, like Jared McCain, will be fighting for a spotlight of his own.

McCain will be entering his first full season as a Thunder player this year, as he was traded to the team in February at the deadline. The former 76er will be looking to get into a flow with his new team and will hopefully carve out consistent minutes down the stretch of the season.

While this might be difficult for a third-year player to do, McCain proved himself during OKC’s postseason run and could be looking at a big role from the jump. The Duke product averaged 10 points per game in the playoffs last year, and even proved himself so much that he got the nod to start in two games. McCain seemed to be a deep-range deadeye threat at times for the Thunder, always knocking down a big three when the team needed him most. This play could resume right when this next season begins, and if it does, could mean a big role for McCain.

Nonetheless, it will still be a challenge to carve out minutes with so many guards on the roster. McCain will not only have to be able to score the ball himself, but will also have to prove that he is able to get his teammates involved and benefit the team as a whole.

McCain has proved that he has the ability to help the Thunder become the best team they can be, but to be worthy of even trying will be something he has to earn. With so many players showing signs of making a big jump, McCain will have to show he isn’t going to get left behind and must prove that he deserves minutes in the backcourt just like everyone else.