Thunder Gameday: Carrying Momentum into Chicago

Despite entering the 2022-23 season with very different expectations, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls have identical records. Regardless, they'll face off near the halfway point in the season in what should be a competitive game.

With that in mind, the health of Chicago's dynamic scoring duo is in question, while Oklahoma City is still without the majority of its frontcourt rotation.

Who will come out on top tonight in Chicago?

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5-point underdogs to the Bulls, and the total over/under is 228.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Simply put, the Bulls have not met expectations this season. With a roster that had been projected to make the postseason, they'll need to turn things around quickly to ensure that still remains a possibility.

Especially at this point in the season, momentum is key. Both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have injury designations entering today, meaning we won't know until later today whether or not they'll take the floor against the Thunder. Regardless, Oklahoma City will have to gameplan for what is one of the most dominant scoring duos in the NBA.

Especially in the clutch, DeRozan is an incredible scorer.

The Thunder have a ton of momentum coming off of a convincing win against the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday. Keep in mind, this is the second night of a back-to-back for OKC, so fatigue could be an issue.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-23)

WHEN:

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

United Center - Chicago, IL

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Bulls will stay home for an upcoming matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

