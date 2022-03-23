Thunder Gameday: Draft Positioning on the Line Against Magic

The Thunder and Magic each have 20 wins, meaning this matchup has huge lottery implications.

With just ten games left in the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, a real opportunity to climb the reverse standings has emerged. Tonight they’ll host the Orlando Magic, who have the same amount of wins as the Thunder (20) to this point.

After Oklahoma City lost to Orlando on Sunday night, this game will once again have major implications on final lottery odds. If the Magic pull off a win, the Thunder will host sole possession of the third-worst record in the NBA.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2-point underdogs to the Magic, and the total over/under is 219.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

When these teams played earlier this week, the Magic won by a final score of 90-85. Two teams that are clearly rebuilding, there was absolutely no offensive flow the entire night as they combined for just 175 points.

Orlando’s best player in that game was Wendell Carter Jr., who produced 30 points and 16 boards. Nobody else on the Magic roster scored more than 11 points.

On the flip side, Oklahoma City didn’t have a single 20-point scorer, as Darius Bazley led the team with just 18 on the night. It was a matchup in which Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined with ankle soreness. This time around, he once again enters the day as questionable with that same soreness.

The Magic dominated the glass on Sunday night, pulling down 60 rebounds to OKC’s 47. It’s small victories that ultimately dictate the outcomes of these types of games.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-52) vs. Orlando Magic (20-53)

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Even if Gilgeous-Alexander plays in this matchup, the Thunder will have to come out strong to pull off a win. The Magic are a much improved team that’s playing with a ton of confidence.

