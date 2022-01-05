Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Thunder Gameday: First of two Matchups Against Timberwolves

    On Wednesday night, Oklahoma City will take on Minnesota in the first of two contests this week.

    The Oklahoma City Thunder have the Minnesota Timberwolves on the slate for their next two contests. In the first of these matchups, OKC will be on the road, where it’s struggled this season at 5-12 to this point.

    While both teams will likely be shorthanded, it will still be a key contest that will have an impact on Western Conference standings.

    ODDS: 

    The Thunder enter the day as 8.5-point underdogs to the Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 210.5 points.

    KEYS TO THE GAME: 

    The Thunder will be without Lu Dort (left knee soreness) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (health and safety protocols) in this matchup, meaning they’ll be without two primary starters. In their absence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will need to step up and shoulder more responsibility.

    A dynamic young backcourt, those two should have no problem having big games tonight against Minnesota.

    The Timberwolves could also be shorthanded, as Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are both questionable as they are getting back in game shape following a return from health and safety protocols.

    Both teams are .500 in their last ten games, looking like evenly matched squads entering today’s contest. The result will likely come down to who’s able to suit up for each respective team.

    RECORDS: 

    Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-20)

    WHEN: 

    Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

    LOCATION: 

    Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

    TV/RADIO: 

    Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

    FINAL WORD: 

    Oklahoma City hasn’t had a fully healthy roster in quite some time. However, the next man up mentality has worked for the Thunder, as they’re currently playing some of their best basketball of the season to this point.

