Thunder Gameday: Friday Night Fight Against Warriors

Oklahoma City still has a slight chance of making the championship game in Las Vegas.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play their fourth game in Las Vegas today against the Golden State Warriors. Both teams have a ton of young talent, but it’s still unclear who will be active on each respective roster.

If the Thunder win, they’ll be tied with several teams for the best record of the summer. As such, they’d need to win today’s game by a wide margin in order to win the tiebreaker and move on to the championship game.

Tre Mann, NBA Summer League

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

If both Chet Holmgren and James Wiseman were to play in this contest, it would be one of the best matchups of the entire summer. Both are centers that were taken No. 2 overall in their respective drafts.

Josh Giddey has already been ruled out of the remainder of the summer as he pivots to preparing for the Thunder’s regular season. For Golden State, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are spectacular talents but may not compete in Friday’s game.

Regardless of who plays in today’s matchup, there’s still plenty of talent on both rosters to make this game interesting.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-2)

WHEN: 

Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, NV

TV/RADIO: 

ESPN, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Again, it’ll take a blowout win for the Thunder if they’re going to have a chance to make the championship game. Regardless, they’ll still have one more game following today’s to wrap up summer league.

