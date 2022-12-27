Thunder Gameday: Hosting the Rebuilding Spurs

Tonight marks the seventh-straight home game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they host the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Neither team is in the playoff picture, but both have young talent and the upside to be competitive on any given night.

These two teams matched up less than a month ago, when the Thunder won by eight points in a high scoring contest.

This time round, San Antonio will look to even up the season series.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 6-point favorites against the Spurs, and the total over/under is 235.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Spurs will be on the second night of a back-to-back following a big win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. While they haven't won many games this season, their talented duo of Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are solid.

The last time these teams played, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was out of the lineup. Oklahoma City still won without him, but that's a massive challenge for San Antonio to overcome this time around. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the top guards in the entire NBA this season and can score anytime he wants to.

It will be another contest in which Isaiah Roby will have the opportunity to play against his former team, after being a member of the Thunder and signing with the Spurs in the offseason.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-19) vs. San Antonio Spurs (11-22)

WHEN:

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will hit the road to take on the Hornets in Charlotte on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Spurs will head back home to host the New York Knicks next.

