Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Inconsistent Nets Host Oklahoma City

The Brooklyn Nets have some struggled recently, but have a good chance to get back on track against the OKC Thunder.

Winners in just two of their last ten games, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a slump. However, things won’t get any easier on Thursday night as they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

With that in mind, the Nets have struggled over the past two weeks, but still sit near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat a tough Chicago Bulls team, meaning confidence will likely be high.

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 10.5-point underdogs to the Nets, and the total over/under is 213.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

The Thunder have lost five consecutive games, scoring in triple digits just twice over that span. Scoring has been a struggle of late, largely due to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggling. With that in mind, he’s coming off of a 32-point performance entering today’s game.

If Oklahoma City is going to have success against Brooklyn, scoring will be a major key. Even with the solid defense the Thunder have played recently, the lack of offensive production has been detrimental.

The Nets are clearly one of the most talented teams in the NBA, but have been inconsistent this season. Additionally, Kyrie Irving can’t play in home games, meaning he’ll be out in this contest against the Thunder.

Rookie Josh Giddey continues to improve as the season goes on, with an opportunity to shine on a big stage against a top team in the league on Thursday.

RECORDS: 

Recommended for You

Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27) vs. Brooklyn Nets (26-14)

WHEN: 

Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Brooklyn will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup, coming off of a game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

James Harden, Lu Dort, OKC Thunder, Brooklyn Nets
News

Thunder Gameday: Inconsistent Nets Host Oklahoma City

just now
Video

WATCH: An Underrated Key to OKC's Offense

13 hours ago
Cade Cunningham, Lu Dort, Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder
News

NBA Rookie Ladder: Mobley, Cunningham Assume Top Two Spots

14 hours ago
USATSI_16420853
News

Thunder in Prime Position for Trades as Deadline Approaches

16 hours ago
Serge Ibaka
News

OKC Thunder: ‘Trade Partner to Monitor’ in Serge Ibaka Deal

16 hours ago
USATSI_17489256
News

Top Performers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Returns to Prominence Against Wizards

16 hours ago
Josh Giddey
Video

WATCH: Josh Giddey Finding His Shot

18 hours ago
Chris Paul, OKC Thunder
News

Chris Paul Calls Season With Thunder His Proudest

Jan 12, 2022