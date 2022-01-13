Thunder Gameday: Inconsistent Nets Host Oklahoma City

The Brooklyn Nets have some struggled recently, but have a good chance to get back on track against the OKC Thunder.

Winners in just two of their last ten games, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a slump. However, things won’t get any easier on Thursday night as they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

With that in mind, the Nets have struggled over the past two weeks, but still sit near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat a tough Chicago Bulls team, meaning confidence will likely be high.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 10.5-point underdogs to the Nets, and the total over/under is 213.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Thunder have lost five consecutive games, scoring in triple digits just twice over that span. Scoring has been a struggle of late, largely due to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggling. With that in mind, he’s coming off of a 32-point performance entering today’s game.

If Oklahoma City is going to have success against Brooklyn, scoring will be a major key. Even with the solid defense the Thunder have played recently, the lack of offensive production has been detrimental.

The Nets are clearly one of the most talented teams in the NBA, but have been inconsistent this season. Additionally, Kyrie Irving can’t play in home games, meaning he’ll be out in this contest against the Thunder.

Rookie Josh Giddey continues to improve as the season goes on, with an opportunity to shine on a big stage against a top team in the league on Thursday.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27) vs. Brooklyn Nets (26-14)

WHEN:

Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Brooklyn will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup, coming off of a game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

