Thunder Gameday: Key Final Game of Season in Los Angeles

In their final game of the season, the Thunder will be on the road against the Clippers.

The LA Clippers have officially earned a spot in the play-in tournament. In the first round of that event, they’ll take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, before the regular season ends, they’ll play one final game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Can this young Thunder roster get one final win this season?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 12.5-point underdogs to the Clippers, and the total over/under is 223.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Clippers have gotten hot at the right time of the season, going 5-1 in their last six games. Despite not being at full health, this is a team that’s deep enough to make noise in the postseason.

It’s still unclear exactly which players LA will make available tomorrow night, as the play-in tournament matchups are starting to solidify. Either way, the quality of players from the top to the bottom of the roster means the Clippers will be competitive.

Oklahoma City is still without over half of its roster, meaning it could yet again be a game in which only seven players get minutes. Regardless, there’s huge implications for the Thunder in this game.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-57) vs. LA Clippers (41-40)

WHEN:

Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Typically for a team that’s not making the playoffs, the final game of the season is pretty meaningless. However for the Thunder, the result of this game will directly impact their lottery odds and the potential to land a future superstar in the draft.

