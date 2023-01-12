Thunder Gameday: Kicking off Second Half of Season Against Sixers

It’s officially game 42 for Oklahoma City, as the halfway point in the season has passed.

Through the first half of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were better than expected and notched 18 wins. To begin the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, the Thunder will have an extremely tough task as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers are 17-6 at home this season, which will be a disadvantage for the Thunder as they will be in Philadelphia for this contest.

Can Oklahoma City contain Joel Embiid, or will he take over this game by himself?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 9-point underdogs to the Sixers, and the total over/under is 231.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The major weaknesses of the Thunder are a lack paint protection and allowing rebounds. Embiid is fantastic on both fronts, meaning he could have a massive game tonight.

Not only does Philadelphia have a solid paint presence, but the guard play is also incredible. Both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey can score 30 points on any given night. As a team, the Sixers are fourth in 3-point efficiency at 38.0% from deep on the season.

Given the way Philadelphia plays, the Thunder are certainly at a disadvantage in this contest. Especially with the countless injuries, this will be one of the most difficult games they’ve played this season. Regardless, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander always finds a way to keep this team competitive.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (25-15)

WHEN:

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will continue their road trip in Brooklyn against the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Sixers will head to Utah face the Jazz on Saturday.

