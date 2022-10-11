Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off Two-Game Road Trip in Detroit

The Oklahoma City Thunder are wrapping up their preseason slate on a two-game road trip, starting in Detroit against the Pistons tonight.

Detroit is looking to take a step forward this season, making several moves in the offseason to insert the team as a legitimate play-in threat. It will take time for the new players on the roster to mesh, but the team is significantly better on paper than it was last season.

What can be expected tonight in Detroit as the Thunder look to win their third-straight preseason game?

KEYS TO THE GAME:

While the Pistons are winless through their first two preseason contests, that is no indication of the level of talent on the roster. Rookies Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey have gotten off to great starts.

Duren leads NBA in rebounds per game during preseason, but is dealing with shoulder injury. Ivey is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while flashing his explosiveness alongside former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Oklahoma City should have plenty of firepower tonight to match up with the Pistons. Lu Dort scored 23 points in a single half during his preseason debut on Sunday, looking like he's taken another leap on that end of the floor. Tre Mann knocked down eight triples in his last outing and is emerging as a legitimate bench scorer.

On the flip side, it's unlikely Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays in this matchup, but his knee is trending in the right direction with the regular season approaching.

There's a ton of young talent on these two rosters, so this will be a fascinating matchup.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) vs. Detroit Pistons (0-2)

WHEN:

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head to San Antonio for their sixth and final preseason game against the Spurs. From there, the next time Oklahoma City takes the floor will be on opening night in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.