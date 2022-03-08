Thunder Gameday: Looking to End Bucks’ Winning Streak

The Thunder will host the Bucks on Tuesday night, looking to end their four-game winning streak.

Following a championship last season, the Milwaukee Bucks are getting hot again at the right time. As they enter Tuesday night’s matchup in Oklahoma City against the Thunder, they’ve won four consecutive contests.

Over the past ten games, OKC has struggled and has won just three contests. However, the Thunder will have the opportunity to get back on the right track with a win over Milwaukee tonight.

Still battling injuries, the Thunder roster is extremely depleted.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 14.5-point underdogs to the Bucks, and the total over/under is 230.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Milwaukee is once again a top team in the NBA, headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo. While they’re not currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks are certainly a favorite to make a run at the NBA finals in the postseason.

The Bucks boast a top-four offense in the league this season, doing a lot of their damage from beyond the arc. They’re currently shooting 36.4% from deep, which is sixth in the NBA. When you’ve got a dynamic scorer in Antetokounmpo that draws attention on drives, being surrounded by shooters makes the offense difficult to defend.

For the Thunder, a large offensive load will be on the shoulders of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He’s averaged 33.3 points per game over his last six contests, but hasn’t gotten much help from his teammates.

Until the Thunder get back to full health, their offense could continue to struggle tremendously.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-44) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (40-25)

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Gilgeous-Alexander has produced at least 30 points in five of his last six games. Since returning from injury, he’s really gotten his game back on track.

