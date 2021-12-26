Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Gets Another Shot at Pelicans

After losing on a 61-foot shot at the buzzer less than two weeks ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder will get another chance at the Pelicans.

The day after Christmas, the Thunder will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Oklahoma City. This will be a game in which they’ll look to avenge their loss to the Pelicans less than two weeks ago, when New Orleans hit a 61-foot game winning shot.

Since this loss, the Thunder have won for of their last five games and looked as good as they have all season.

Can Oklahoma City get another win before the start of the new year?

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2-point underdogs to the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Pelicans have won four-straight games entering today’s matchup with the Thunder. As such, they’re one of the hottest teams in the league despite being without Zion Williamson.

A steady scorer, Brandon Ingram has led the team to this point in the season while averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Additionally, Jonas Valanciunas has been dominant in the paint, producing 18.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per contest.

When these two teams last faced off earlier this month, New Orleans thrived at getting to the line. The Pelicans shot nearly double (36) the amount of free throws as OKC (19) on the night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was spectacular in that matchup, scoring 33 points. Additionally, rookie Josh Giddey nearly notched a triple-double with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Both of these Thunder guards will need another big game tonight if Oklahoma City is going to pull off a victory.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-20) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-21)

WHEN:

Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“From where we started to where we are now, we’ve definitely improved,” said Giddey on Wednesday.

On their recent stretch of success, the Thunder have shown true improvement as a group.

