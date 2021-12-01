Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Looks to Bounce Back Against Rockets

    In their second contest of the week against the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to get back on track.
    Author:

    For the fourth and final time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Houston Rockets. To this point, Houston has won two of the three matchups, meaning the Thunder will need to win on Wednesday to even the season series.

    All three games between these two teams this season have been very lopsided, as the young players on the respective rosters have been inconsistent in their play.

    ODDS: 

    The Thunder enter the day as 3-point favorites over the Rockets, and the total over/under is 211.5 points.

    KEYS TO THE GAME: 

    Despite being on a three-game winning streak, the Rockets still have the second-worst record in the NBA. However, during their stretch of recent success, Christian Wood has dominated.

    This was the case on Monday night in the first matchup of the week between these two teams as the forward produced 24 points and 21 rebounds. Oklahoma City felt the absence of Derrick Favors and Mike Muscala as it was forced to play undersized.

    The Thunder trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey all struggled on Monday. They’ll need a major bounce-back game if the team wants to see a different result.

    RECORDS: 

    Oklahoma City Thunder (6-14) vs. Houston Rockets (4-16)

    WHEN: 

    Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

    LOCATION: 

    Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

    TV/RADIO: 

    Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

    FINAL WORD: 

    “There’s no advantage for us, because they get to do the same thing. But we’ll get to work on things tomorrow,” said Mark Daigneault on playing the Rockets back-to-back.

    With that in mind, Oklahoma City has quite a bit to fix to avoid going to avoid losing its seventh consecutive game.

