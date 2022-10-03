Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Kicks Off Preseason in Denver Against Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder will officially take the court again for the first time since the end of the 2021-22 season. In a matchup in Denver against the Nuggets, the Thunder will look to build chemistry and showcase the work they've put in over the summer.

These are important games, especially for young teams like Oklahoma City. The front office and coaching staff have decisions to make over the next two weeks as it relates to the final 15-man roster.

What can be expected tonight in Denver?

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Outside of NBA Summer League, this will be the first time Thunder rookies Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams put on a Thunder jersey. For Jalen Williams specifically, the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the preseason (knee injury) could give him even more opportunity to shine.

Over the past week during training camp, two of the players that have been discussed as impressive have been Aleksej Pokusevski and Tre Mann. While they're both likely bench players at this point in their respective careers, the upside is very high.

It's unclear how much Denver will play its top players, but this should be a great test for the young Thunder roster. There's a good chance Josh Giddey ends up looking like the best player on the floor for Oklahoma City, as he looks to take another jump this season. If he's able to get his jumper going, the Australian guard could emerge as one of the best young players in the NBA this season.

These preseason games are more about getting players back into a rhythm and trying out lineups than winning or losing, but both teams will be very competitive. There's real roles and roster spots on the line for players on both teams.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-0)

WHEN:

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Ball Arena - Denver, CO

TV/RADIO:

Thunder Mobile App, okcthunder.com, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head back to Oklahoma City for back-to-back games against international squads. They’ll start with Adelaide 36ers on Oct. 6 followed by Maccabi Ra’anana on Oct. 9.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.