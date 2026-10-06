Why Bucks Have Reasons for Optimism in First Season Without Giannis Antetokounmpo

What felt like a never-ending saga in Milwaukee finally met its conclusion in June .

After years of speculation, the Bucks sent superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 draft (Nate Ament) and a handful of other draft selections and pick swaps. The Bucks can finally turn the page on the greatest career in franchise history since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was roaming the floor in Milwaukee.

The first season following up the Giannis Era will be rough. But the Bucks did land a handful of intriguing young players in exchange for Antetokounmpo. Considering their other top offer was centered around the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Milwaukee definitely chose the right path for its long-term rebuild. But in order to move forward, the Bucks will take a step back.

Topping the list of the Bucks’ return is Herro, a Milwaukee native, who once spurned Wisconsin fans with his decommitment from the Badgers and playing for John Calipari at Kentucky instead. Eight years later, Herro now is a face of the franchise he grew up rooting for.

“Milwaukee is going to be at the development stage,” an anonymous NBA scout said to Sports Illustrated. “Herro's a heck of a player, but I don't know. It'll be interesting to see how he does without players around him. He might just put up a lot of points on a losing team. I mean, they had to do what they had to do, and they got good players. Hopefully, Jaquez continues to develop.”

Herro was an All-Star two years ago. He’s now the main piece of a starting five that is projected to be himself, Ryan Rollins, Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner.

Ware, the No. 15 pick two years ago, has a skill set that every team could use. The seven-footer improved his three-point shot last season, nailing 39.5% on three attempts per game. He should get plenty of opportunity off the bench, and even a bigger role if Milwaukee decides to trade Turner to a contender at the deadline.

“I like Ware. I think he's got upside to be a really good shot-blocking rim protector that shoots the three, too. So there is upside,” the scout said. “It's just going to be a few years away, and they're going to have to add to those, but it's hard when you lose Giannis and try to figure out how to make it work.”

Bucks’ offseason recap

Brayden Burries steps in as one of Milwaukee’s guards of the future | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who’s in: Nate Ament (draft), Brayden Burries (draft), Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakučionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Caris LeVert, Kel’el Ware

Nate Ament (draft), Brayden Burries (draft), Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakučionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Caris LeVert, Kel’el Ware Who’s out: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince

Headlining the Bucks’ youth movement will be their pair of first-round picks in Burries (No. 10 pick) and Ament (No. 13 pick). Burries, an Arizona product, shined in Las Vegas over the summer—23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game—and was named to the All-Summer League first team. Ament, when he’s not singing karaoke in a Toy Story costume , should have no problem scoring at the NBA level with his quickness and 6’10” frame.

SI’s prediction for the 2026–27 Bucks

It’ll be strange seeing Milwaukee live in the basement of the Eastern Conference, but such is reality after trading away one of the best players in basketball. At least the painful will-they-won’t-they trope that surrounded the Bucks and Antetokounmpo for the last few years is over. And Milwaukee has a few intriguing pieces to build on.

PODCAST 🎧: Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.